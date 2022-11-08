Coursey claims victory in Atlantic County as election results roll in late Tuesday

Three-term Democratic Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey, of Atlantic City, was headed to victory Tuesday night, in spite of a redistricting making District 1 much more competitive.

Coursey, 60, was beating Republican nominee Vern Macon, of West Atlantic City in Egg Harbor Township, by a vote of 2,041 to 999 with 62% of the county's total districts reporting.

Atlantic County Democratic Party Chairman Michael Suleiman felt confident enough in what he'd seen that he declared victory on behalf of the incumbent Coursey about 9:30 p.m.

In the other county races, at-large Republican Commissioner Amy Gatto, 40, of Hamilton Township, was leading her opponent, Democrat Habib Rehman, 46, of Brigantine, 11,302 to 8,737 with 50% of districts reporting. Meanwhile, Republican District 4 Commissioner Richard Dase, 48, was leading Democrat Kathleen Galante, 65, of Brigantine, 1,847 to 745 votes, with just under 15% reporting.

Vote tallies at the Atlantic County Board of Elections were unofficial and incomplete as of press time.

"Obviously it's been a rough night for Democrats — no doubt about it," Suleiman said. "We had several races that withstood the 'Red Wave.' What this shows is that our map works."

He said redistricting at the county level undid a "racial gerrymandering."

A new Atlantic County district map certified in March makes it the first time in years the District 1 commissioner race has been competitive in a general election. The redistricting effort separated Atlantic City from Pleasantville, two Democratic bulwarks with large populations of color, with the former remaining in District 1 and the latter spun off into District 2.

Alongside Atlantic City, District 1 now consists of the Downbeach municipalities of Margate, Longport and Ventnor; and West Atlantic City. District 2 includes Absecon; the Mainland communities of Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point; and other parts of Egg Harbor Township, along with Pleasantville.

The court selected the new configuration pursuant to the federal Voting Rights Act, which requires state and local governments to protect the political representation of racial minorities. The new configuration keeps District 1 majority-minority, while growing the number of voters of color in District 2. Democrats in Atlantic County generally supported the new map, while Republicans opposed it.

Coursey, the chief of staff for Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., has held the seat for nine years. He highlighted his bipartisan work in keeping taxes low and supporting countywide infrastructure projects in the runup to Election Day, citing his support for funding for the Pleasantville library.

Macon, 74, is a newcomer to politics and the owner of a fire-suppression company in West Atlantic City. She said her priority was to provide for Atlantic County’s youth and elderly while improving roads and infrastructure.

While countywide candidates squared off in a new political arena, municipal races saw more traditional partisan fights.

In Egg Harbor City, Republican Councilwoman Mattia Brown, Councilman Steven Dash and candidate Ingrid Clark were running to defend the GOP’s 5-3 majority on City Council against Democrats Yvonne Flyn, Nanette LoBiondo Galloway and Pat Moran Jr.

Brown (409), Clark (441) and Dash (443) held narrow leads over Flyn (299), Moran (323) and LoBiondo Galloway (346) with 100% of the town reporting.

Before the tallies, LoBiondo Galloway said the city government has "been stagnating for the last couple years" as a result of poor Republican leadership.

"It would be great if the Democrats could take over and move the city forward," she said.

Other races featured governing bodies where the majority was not in danger, but the opposition was looking to strengthen its presence.

Absecon City Councilpersons Caleb Cavileer and Donna Poley, both Democrats, were running against GOP nominees Richard DeRose and Thomas Marrone, respectively. No results had been posted as of 9:31 p.m.

Their joint campaign page claimed that Cavileer and Poley were part of a Democratic government that kept taxes lower than they were a decade ago; grew the Absecon Police Department while improving police-community relations; organized new community events; and brought in new ratable properties to grow the city’s tax base. A victory for the incumbents would cement Democrats’ 6-1 control of the council, while Republicans seek to strengthen the opposition that can be delivered by their minority.

The inverse situation was underway in Somers Point. A trio of Republican incumbents, Sean McGuigan, Mike Owen and Richard DePamphilis, were defending their positions on City Council, where the GOP enjoys a 6-1 majority. Their campaign Facebook page asked voters to credit their experience and commitment to the city.

Results had not yet been posted on that race either.

Tuesday's election tests new commissioner district that includes Atlantic City It was a safe seat for years, but now incumbent Democratic Atlantic County Commissioner Erne…

Somers Point Democrats have previously criticized the city’s Republican-controlled government for its decision in January to fill a vacant council seat with Ken Adams — a man who had been barred from holding public office due to a criminal conviction in 2004, when he is said to have improperly taken thousands of dollars in municipal and federal funds for personal use while Northfield police chief. Adams resigned from council soon after the Democrats brought the issue to the fore, with Republicans saying they had been unaware of the details of his conviction or his disqualification from office.

Mayor Charles Cain is running to keep his seat on the Hamilton Township Committee with fellow Republican Carl Pitale. Their Democratic challengers are Thelma Witherspoon and Raymond Keilman. With nearly 93% of districts reporting there, Cain had garnered 2,668 votes, second to his running mate Pitale, who had 3,294. Witherspoon (2,455) was close behind with Keilman garnering 1,701 votes.

Results had not yet been posted for Egg Harbor Township or Hammonton, other races that had been closely watched.

Joe Cafero is running as an incumbent to keep the Egg Harbor Township Committee fully Republican, facing Democratic candidate Frank Rivera III.

Hammonton Town Councilpersons Steven Furgione, Bill Olivo and Sam Rodio, all independent candidates running under the banner of “Hammonton First,” founded in 2005, are squaring off against GOP challengers Adam Re, Renee Rodio and Joshua Trepiccione.