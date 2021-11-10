County political party fundraising up to levels not seen since 2009

Combined county political party fundraising has reached levels not seen since 2009, with Democratic county committees greatly outraising and outspending their Republican counterparts, according to quarterly reports filed with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission.
Through Sept. 30, all county parties had raised $8 million and spent $6.1 million.
Those are the largest totals since 2009, when fund-raising reached $7.4 million and spending totaled $6.4 million.
Democratic county committees raised $6.5 million and spent $4.9 million; while Republican county committees, raised $1.5 million and spent $1.3 million.
Democratic committees still have a net worth of $4.2 million, compared to $1.1 million for Republican committees.
Democratic totals are up compared to the last gubernatorial election year in 2017, while Republican totals are down from that year.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
