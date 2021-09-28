Countdown to the election: Mail-in-ballots sent, new machines delivered

Bugdon also said 80 new voting machines were delivered to the county Monday, as well as some of the 400 e-poll books the county ordered.

"It went very well. Our new fleet of voting machines for early voting has arrived and is being inventoried as we speak," Bugdon said.

Each of the county's six early voting sites will get 5 to 10 machines, she said. Exact numbers are yet to be determined for each location, but Bugdon said the county will try to provide more than is needed at each.

"We'd rather (provide too many) than have there be a line," Bugdon said of the need to prevent people from having to be in big indoor groups to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "We still don't know the popularity of early voting."

Six early voting sites will be set up in Atlantic County and three each in Cumberland and Cape May counties. Any registered voter can vote at any early voting site in their home county.

New voting equipment is making that flexibility possible.