Coggins to run as independent in Upper Township

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Veteran Township Committee member John Coggins plans to run for another term on the five-member governing body this year but will not run on the Republican line.

“I’m going to run as an independent Republican,” Coggins said.

That means he will run in November without party support, and on a different line on the ballot from the official Republican candidates. “I had to do a lot of soul searching.”

Coggins cited the stand he took in the last election, when he backed three independent candidates over his party’s nominees. Upper voters gave the Republican nominees, Kimberly Hayes, Jay Newman and Mark Pancoast, a decisive win over both the independent candidates and the three Democrats.

This year, Coggins said, he did not even ask for the party’s support for his reelection bid.

Pancoast is up for election again this year. He and newcomer Victor Nappen II have the party’s backing going into the June primary, according to Larry Trulli, the township Republican leader.

Pancoast only gets a year on his first term because he won what was left of an unexpired term.

He was elected to the seat vacated by former Committeeman Hobie Young, whose resignation in 2020 drew headlines throughout the state. Young stepped down after an outcry over sharing social media posts that many found offensive, including fellow members of the all-Republican governing body.

Young and Coggins were former running mates, successfully unseating the Republican nominees as independent candidates in 2014. At that time, Jay Newman and Curtis Corson were experienced incumbents but fell to two newcomers running independent campaigns.

Both are now back on committee, serving with Coggins. Newman won his seat last year, and this year, the committee members named Curtis Corson mayor.

Coggins plans to run with an additional candidate, but he said he is not sure yet whom that will be. He described it as a big decision. It’s possible he could ask one of the independent candidates from last year, he said.

“I haven’t given it that much thought. I have to decide where I am going and who would be the best candidate to join me,” he said. “I think that the people I supported last year were very good candidates.”

Because he plans to appear on the November ballot, Coggins has until June to file petitions with the township clerk’s office. Those looking for the party nomination do not have as much time. The deadline is 4 p.m. Monday to file petitions to for a spot on the June primary ballot.

One of the Democratic candidates last year, Lenora Boninfante Kodytek, is also the township’s Democratic leader. She said Wednesday she did not have any nominees yet for a Democratic challenge for committee.

“At this time I’m not prepared to announce any candidates,” she said. “We have been working on it but have not received any firm commitments yet.”

In the last election, the three Democrats were well behind the Republicans in Upper, where the entire governing body has been Republican for years. According to election results posted by Cape May County, Boninfante Kodytek took 1,750 votes compared with 3,056 for Kimberly Hayes.

The independent candidates, who like Coggins described themselves as independent Republicans, each took fewer than 900 votes. Businessman Jack Griffin and Andrew Shawl, a member of the Township Zoning Board, also ran as independents.

A third independent candidate in 2021, former Township Committeeman Anthony Inserra, plans to try again this year. He has submitted petitions for a place on the primary ballot for the Republican nomination for committee.

He did not seek the Republican organization’s endorsement.

Trulli said there were other candidates for the endorsement, in what he described as a preference vote, but he declined to identify those other hopefuls.

Pancoast is a sergeant with the Ocean City Police Department. Nappen is a science teacher at Millville High School. According to Trulli, if elected Nappen will be the youngest member of the Township Committee.

