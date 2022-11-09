Close races for Hamilton, Egg Harbor City governing bodies

Vote-by-mail totals gave Democratic candidates in Egg Harbor City and Hamilton Township the lead in local elections, once they were added to Election Day machine totals and early vote counts.

In Hamilton Township, former Democratic county commissioner candidate Thelma Witherspoon was in second place in the race for two seats, with 3,923 votes, after all forms of voting were tallied.

Witherspoon was in third place with just Election Day totals counted, and Republican Mayor Charles Cain appeared to be headed for reelection in second place.

The other winner appears to be Republican Carl Pitale, with a total of 4,458 votes.

In third place so far is Cain with 3,593 votes and in fourth Democrat Raymond Keilman at 2,891.

There are still hundreds of provisional and vote-by-mail ballots to be counted. Mail-in ballots under state law will still be accepted and counted if received by Monday and postmarked by 8 p.m. Election Day.

In Egg Harbor City, the Republican ticket of Councilwoman Mattia Brown, Councilman Steven Dash and candidate Ingrid Clark were running to defend the GOP’s 5-3 majority on City Council against Democrats Yvonne Flyn, Nanette LoBiondo Galloway and Pat Moran Jr.

The race for three seats was neck-and-neck early Wednesday. Republicans Clark and Dash were tied for first place with 509 votes when preliminary mail-in-ballot and early-vote totals were added to election night results.

LoBiondo Galloway was in third place with 469, leading Brown by six votes, but had been in fourth place with only Election Day votes counted.

A fourth Egg Harbor City race for a two-year, unexpired term pitted Democrat Steve Ortiz against Republican Kasey Attianese, with the GOP candidate leading 499 votes to 416 Wednesday morning.

Other races featured governing bodies where the majority was not in danger, but the opposition was looking to strengthen its presence.

Absecon City Councilpersons Caleb Cavileer and Donna Poley, both Democrats, were running against GOP nominees Richard DeRose and Thomas Marrone, respectively.

The Republicans had a sizable lead in both races early Wednesday. DeRose was ahead of Cavileer 836 to 679, and Marrone led Poley 961 to 751.

In Somers Point, a trio of Republican incumbents, Sean McGuigan, Mike Owen and Richard DePamphilis, were defending their positions on City Council, where the GOP has a 6-1 majority.

All three Republicans had a strong lead Wednesday with election night, early voting and vote-by-mail preliminary counts. McGuigan was ahead of Democratic challenger Daniel Myers 1,033 to 694; DePamphilis was winning against Elizabeth "Lisa" Bender 1,005-722, and Owen was ahead of Carl D'Adamo 739-694.

In Egg Harbor Township, Republican incumbent Joe Cafero ran to keep the Township Committee fully Republican, facing Democratic candidate Frank Rivera III.

Cafero was winning Wednesday morning with 7,303 votes to Rivera's 5,069.

In Hammonton, Councilpersons Sam Rodio, Steven Furgione and Bill Olivo of the independent Hammonton First group faced challengers Renee Rodio, Adam Re and Joshua Trepiccione.

Headed for reelection are Sam Rodio with 2,110 votes and Furgione with 2,090, but at 1,961, Olivo is behind Renee Rodio's total of 2,022.

Republican Trepiccione had 1,908 votes, and his colleague Re had 1,780.