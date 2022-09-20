Claiming bias, Cape GOP drops out of League of Women Voters event

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Republican nominees for the Cape May County Board of Commissioners will not face off with the Democratic challenger in front of the League of Women Voters this year, arguing the nonpartisan organization is nonpartisan no longer.

“We are not going to participate,” said County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes on Tuesday. “The positions they’re putting out there, I believe that they are very progressive leaning.”

A candidate forum — the league did not describe it as a debate — was scheduled for the Old Court House on Oct. 4 between Republicans Hayes and Andrew Bulakowski, of Lower Township, and lone Democratic challenger Julia Hankerson, of Woodbine.

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s campaign announced he would not participate in the Atlantic County League of Women Voters debate at Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing. His campaign manager cited similar reasons.

In Morris County, GOP candidates said over the summer they would decline invitations from the league, according to news reports.

There was no response from the New Jersey League of Women Voters, but in Cape May County, Jennifer Wolfson said the league has always worked to maintain fairness and a strict nonpartisan approach.

Hayes said the national organization of the League of Women Voters has espoused increasingly progressive opinions.

“They have the right to say whatever they want. We just don’t feel that they are an impartial organization anymore,” Hayes said.

Hayes is a former board member for the Cape May County League of Women Voters. She said at one time it was a “very nonpartisan organization.”

Last year, Hayes and other Republican and conservative members resigned from the organization en masse, citing positions taken by the national organization.

According to Daniel Kurkowski, Cape May County’s Democratic leader, that resignation took place after the national organization of the League of Women Voters condemned the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, in which supporters of then-President Donald Trump sought to violently block the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win.

The president of the league, Deborah Turner, and CEO Virginia Kase described those participating in the attack as domestic terrorists and criticized Trump directly.

“Donald Trump has emboldened and empowered violent agitators, perpetuated dangerous conspiracy theories, and dishonored the office of the President. Furthermore, the members of Congress who continuously lie to the American people about the proven legitimacy of this election are also responsible for today’s horrific events. There is blood on their hands,” read the statement issued at the time.

Hayes presented different examples, emailing instances of the New Jersey League of Women Voters announcing a rally supporting the right to abortion access. Other statements she sent included a workshop in writing letters to the editor, which suggested advocating for same-day voter registration, creating a reparations task force and civilian complaint review boards.

Wolfson, of Middle Township, said the league looks to outside the county for moderators for election events for county government and seeks to ensure questions are fair to all candidates.

But affecting the local league has been the resignation of the Republican members of the league’s board and about half its membership, some due to ire over the national organization's stances. For the local League of Women Voters, which has already seen membership decline as active members get older and some face health issues, the resignations were a serious blow. For an organization built around voter education and engagement, the refusal of one party to participate could be devastating, she said.

The county group had eight board members and was left with three after the resignations.

Michael Donohue, Cape May County’s Republican leader, did not respond to a request for comment.

Kurkowski, who ran unsuccessfully for county government in 2016, said he did not have a problem meeting Hayes in a campaign event while she was actively involved in the League of Women Voters. He said he believed the organization was fair and unbiased, and that voters had a right to see the candidates.

“The League of Women Voters has always held the debates in Cape May County for many decades, and historically, the (league’s) board has always been predominantly Republican,” Kurkowski said. “It appears that they don’t want to debate us. We think they are afraid of our candidates.”

Wolfson said the GOP candidates have indicated they would like to hold a public candidate event with a different organization.

“I don’t think they’re afraid,” she said.

Hayes said she and Bulakowski would likely participate in an event sponsored by the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce. Past events with the organization have been extremely well run, she said.

Wolfson said she is not a registered member of either party, and that the league has rules against members discussing their political positions.

The GOP has dominated Cape May County government for more than a century, although there have been Democratic majorities in municipal government. County elected offices are all Republican-held, and the last time a Democrat was elected to the county governing body was Van Drew in the 1990s, long before he changed parties as a member of Congress in late 2019.

Wolfson said the league has a process in place for candidates to voice concerns or request changes if they feel they have not been treated fairly or that there is an instance of bias.

The national League of Women Voters was founded in 1920, just before the 19th Amendment to the Constitution gave women the right to vote across the nation. The organization was founded by suffragettes and has lobbied on issues related to voter access and women’s rights throughout its history.

Men have been allowed to be members since 1973.