After a complaint came in about vagrants breaking into the vacant Madison Hotel on the beach block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the city sent a team to investigate, Director of Licensing and Inspections Dale Finch said at Wednesday's CitiStat meeting.

They found about 30 people illegally living there without electricity or water service.

"The place was trashed and anything of value taken," He said.

Eight code enforce officers, three fire safety officers and six police officers spent hours in the building, which is 14 stories tall and has 130 rooms, Finch said.

The building has since been secured, Finch said.

Philadelphia developer David Mermelstein, 72, is the current owner and had planned to renovate the building. Health problems have prevented that, Mermelstein has said.

Finch said there is an agreement of sale on the building, but closing is not planned until October.

He said the city will bill the current owner for the time spent by city employees cleaning out human feces, illicit drug needles, and more.

Renaissance Plaza

Special police officers and social workers have been assigned to Renaissance Plaza, the shopping center on Atlantic and New York avenues where homeless and addicted hang out, officials said at Wednesday's CitiStat meeting.

"One of our social workers has devised a plan to address the issues at Renaissance Plaza, at New York Avenue in front of AtlantiCare and Gateway," said Director of Health and Human Services Jarred Barnes.

Concerns about conditions at the plaza were brought up by a resident at the prior meeting.

CitiStat meetings bring residents, business owners, and department heads together every two weeks to discuss problems and how previously reported problems were handled.

AtlantiCare has a HealthPlex at New York and Atlantic avenues, and just behind it on New York Avenue is the Gateway Head Start Early Education Center preschool.

Residents and city leaders have complained that vagrants drink, do drugs and engage in sex in the area where young children can see them.

Barnes said the social work plan is to offer services and encourage people not to loiter in the area.

Police Chief James Sarkos has said the plaza is private property so the police have limited jurisdiction there. But he said there are now two shifts of Neighborhood Coordination Officers and they will spend time helping to deal with the problems there.

City resident Andra Williams said at the meeting a man exposed himself to her when she was going into the grocery store there on Tuesday.

Belfield Avenue fire

The multi-unit residential building burned during an alleged arson last week on Belfield Avenue has been declared an imminent hazard and demolition is planned, said Director of Licensing and Inspections Dale Finch.

There are three owners involved and Finch said he is meeting with them to inform them of the plan.

"One of the owners agrees 100% the building must come down," Finch said. "One has no insurance, and I'm not sure if the other one does."

Pleasantville resident Monica Parish, 48, was charged with arson a day after the fire.

Police statistics

Calls for service are up 28% and arrests are up 121% year-to-date, compared to the same period last year, Police Chief James Sarkos said.

So far this year there have been 65,922 calls for service, compared to 51,405 at the same time last year, and 1,857 arrests, versus 841 at the same time in 2022, Sarkos said.

Police have recovered 85 illegal firearms, including 70 handguns, 4 rifles, 4 shotguns and 7 ghost guns.

That's a 55% increase over the same time last year, Sarkos said.

Report a Concern

In the most recent two weeks, individuals filed 192 reports on complaints, or concerns, said IT Director Patrick Quinlan.

In the same time period, 294 cases were closed — 54 from the current period and 240 from the prior periods. And 138 cases remain currently in progress.

The highest frequency of complaints involves high grass and weeds and exterior violations on houses, Quinlan said.

To report a concern, visit the city's website at acnj.gov and click on "Report a Concern/CitiStat."

Public Questions

Resident Andra WIlliams asked for an update on when a derelict house on New Jersey Avenue will be demolished. She first reported it in November as a place where vagrants and drug users were living illegally, and breaking into a nearby church to steal items.

The city has said the demolition has been held up for months by Atlantic City Electric, which needs to move a service meter for a nearby store from the building before it can come down.

"We’re making progress. Atlantic City Electric finally sent an engineer last week with our electrical inspector from the city and the demolition company to investigate what has to be done."

Work should begin next week, he said.

"It's been a long time because of a lack of movement from Atlantic City Electric," Finch said.