Chris Brown now DCA point man in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Former state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, will be more visible in his role as the senior adviser on Atlantic City for the Department of Community Affairs, he said Monday.
Brown will now be attending all City Council meetings as the point person for the DCA’s Division of Local Government Services, which handles the state takeover of the city.
He has been in the role since July, said DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan, and he now “serves as the team leader and representative point of contact on behalf of the DLGS Director.”
“All requests and concerns from Atlantic City will be submitted in writing by the Business Administrator through Mr. Brown to the DLGS Director for the Director’s approval,” Ryan said.
Brown will also coordinate with a wide variety of other state agencies, the Atlantic City Initiatives Project Office, and many other entities.
“I will still be very much part of the team, I will simply be more hands on and involved in the day-to-day business of working with the city and state,” Brown said.
The DCA’s Phil Gonzalez, who had been attending City Council meetings, is still very much involved, Brown said.
Efforts to make sure there is longer-term planning for fiscal responsibility have intensified in the last few months, Brown said.
“It’s all part of the progression and growth of the position,” Brown said of his $150,000-a-year job.
What are Chris Brown's plans for Atlantic City?
Will you have an office in Atlantic City? If so, where and when will you be there?
First, I want to thank the Governor for putting egos and party labels aside so we can focus on what’s best for everyone in Atlantic City and Atlantic County. He and I recognize that no one person or agency can address all the issues facing the city, so it’s going to take a team effort to produce meaningful results.
As part of that team, which includes DCA’s Division of Local Government Services, and in order to work closely with others, I will be working out of a number of places: city hall (1301 Bacharach Boulevard), the CRDA (15 S. Pennsylvania Avenue), the CCC (Tennessee Ave. and the Boardwalk), Department of Community Affairs (101 South Broad Street, Trenton), a local office (3123 Atlantic Avenue), and even my house.
What will be your first matter of business to tackle? What other issues do you see as priorities?
First priority is the safety of the families who live, work, and visit the city.
I am working with Atlantic City interim Police Officer-in-Charge (James) Sarkos, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office (Section Commander Captain Patrick) Snyder, and (Chief) Assistant County Prosecutor (Erik) Bergman to formulate a plan to implement better coordination and deployment among the five different task forces operating in the city – AG Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ)/NJSP Atlantic City Task Force (ACTF), ACPD Violent Crimes Unit, the ACPO Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics, the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force (HIDTA) and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. Gangs are the prime source of the criminal activity, so we believe by focusing and better coordinating the right resources in this area, we can make the city safer.
Second, making the city cleaner requires strict code enforcement. All of the businesses in the city should reflect the image of a first class resort. We have to hold property owners accountable because even one broken window in one building hurts the image of the entire community. Together with the CRDA, we are working with a plan to:
- Increase and properly perform inspections to enforce city codes.
- Close illegal and improperly run boarding houses.
- Develop unused land and vacant properties owned by the city and the CRDA.
Third, we should focus on completing projects, like Stockton’s Phase II and the M Residence in the Marina District, so they can get across the finish line as soon as possible to put our families back to work, while continuing to diversify the local economy by encouraging new, non-tourism related industries to locate in the city, like clean energy, which will create new jobs, offer workforce training at Atlantic Cape Community College, encourage research and development at Stockton, and attract business conferences for our convention center and hotels.
Have you been asked by the Murphy administration to limit your involvement in Republican politics in any way – for example to avoid campaigning on behalf of Vince Polistina?
The Governor has not asked me to do anything other than to do the best I can to improve the quality of life for the families who live, work, and visit the city. Obviously, one of the reasons he asked me to do this job is because I have friends on both sides of the aisle.
Fortunately, my friends on both sides of the aisle agreed and understand that I should sit on the sidelines and not engage in campaign politics because it would take away from my role as an independent advisor entrusted to do what is best for everyone in the city.
Will you be involved in day-to-day decisions for the city?
Again, there is no one person or agency that can solve all of Atlantic City’s problems or manage its municipal responsibilities. For the city to continue to move forward, it has to be a team effort. As part of DCA’s Division of Local Government Services (DLGS) team, the Division’s staff, technical advisors, and I will be working on a daily basis with all of the stakeholders to reach our ultimate goal of making Atlantic City a great place to live, work, and play.
Keep in mind, we will not be able to overcome all of the city's challenges using a top down approach. I am optimistic many solutions will come from the bottom up because, during my time in city hall, I've had the pleasure to meet so many hardworking and caring people at City Hall from the parking lot attendant to the administrative staff, who want to see the city succeed.
Will you be playing a role in finding a compromise on the needle exchange program? Do you believe other communities in the county and throughout South Jersey should also house needle exchange services, so all of the burden is not on Atlantic City?
Thus far, with all of the issues we are addressing, I have not been asked to specifically deal with that issue. Everyone understands we certainly can do better in helping those with addiction issues. As I shared earlier, as part of the DLGS team, I will work with all of the stakeholders in the city to find the right balance between needs and services.
Will you be primarily dealing with city officials (which ones?) or will you deal as much with other municipalities and the county to solve some of AC’s long-standing issues?
Growing up, raising a family, and working in Atlantic County, I have developed relationships with leaders throughout the county. I look forward to working with everyone and anyone to help improve the quality of life of those throughout the city and county.
Every local and county elected official, regardless of title and party, understands we all need to work together because if Atlantic City succeeds, we all succeed. Each town has many families who work, learn, and play in Atlantic City. While we want to improve the quality of life for the nearly 40,000 residents of the city, we have to keep in mind there are nearly 60,000 middle class families who commute to the city for work every day, roughly 200 high school students from the surrounding communities who learn at Atlantic City High School, over 100,000 retirees throughout the state who rely on prescription drug assistance which is funded through the casinos, and 25 million annual visitors who enjoy the resort, so naturally as issues arise I look forward to working with all of our local officials.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
