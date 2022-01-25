Chris Brown now DCA point man in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Former state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, will be more visible in his role as the senior adviser on Atlantic City for the Department of Community Affairs, he said Monday.

Brown will now be attending all City Council meetings as the point person for the DCA’s Division of Local Government Services, which handles the state takeover of the city.

He has been in the role since July, said DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan, and he now “serves as the team leader and representative point of contact on behalf of the DLGS Director.”

“All requests and concerns from Atlantic City will be submitted in writing by the Business Administrator through Mr. Brown to the DLGS Director for the Director’s approval,” Ryan said.

Brown will also coordinate with a wide variety of other state agencies, the Atlantic City Initiatives Project Office, and many other entities.

“I will still be very much part of the team, I will simply be more hands on and involved in the day-to-day business of working with the city and state,” Brown said.

The DCA’s Phil Gonzalez, who had been attending City Council meetings, is still very much involved, Brown said.