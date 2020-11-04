Changes afoot after election in Cape May, West Wildwood

“I think it’s an immediate need, so we’re going to look at it right away,” he said.

Lear saw the public safety building as a major part of the decision. Mullock, on the other hand, saw voters as concerned with overdevelopment in the shore resort community.

“I think good development is progress, and I think it’s something that should be supported by the local government,” Mullock said. “But I think it’s really important that you recognize when it’s bad development.”

Mullock is already a member of City Council, so he will step down from that seat when he is sworn in as mayor in January. It will be up to the new council to appoint a successor, he said.

At 35, Mullock may be one of the youngest mayors in Cape May history, certainly the youngest in recent memory. He said he had support from young people in town but also from multigenerational families and some former mayors.

“I felt like we ran a really good campaign and talked about the issues that we thought were important,” Mullock said.

“They got their message out, and they’re to be congratulated,” said Lear. “I had a great four years. I’m very happy.”