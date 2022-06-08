Challengers defeat incumbent and former council president in Buena Republican primary

BUENA — After disputes over the fate of a 100-year-old fire company sewed strife throughout the community, more change is coming to the borough.

Doug Adams, Marina Barsuglia and Joseph Fabrizio won the Republican primary election for Borough Council on Tuesday, according to unofficial numbers posted by Atlantic County. They defeated incumbent Council member Joseph D’Alessandro III and former Council President Rosalie Baker.

The new Republican nominees are not expected to face competitive Democratic opposition in the November general election.

“This is awesome,” Barsuglia told The Press of Atlantic City on Tuesday night. “We just want to get our town back.”

Adams and Barsuglia received 330 and 327 election-day votes, respectively, for the two full-term council seats, according to the tally collected by Atlantic County. They comfortably surpassed the 122 and 110 election-day votes collected, respectively, by D’Alessandro and Baker. Fabrizio, who got 355 election-day votes, was running unopposed to fill a one-year unexpired term of a vacant seat on the council.

Tallies posted at the campaign headquarters of Adams, Barsuglia and Fabrizio indicated each of the three received an additional 90 to 110 votes through mail-in and absentee ballots, while D’Alessandro and Baker had received 25 and 23 additional votes, respectively. Those results had not yet been posted on the county results web page as of Wednesday afternoon.

Volunteers at the winning trio’s headquarters estimated about 600 ballots had been cast in the GOP council primary — a total they said to be a large turnout for the small borough. They added the votes still needed to be certified by the county clerks, which could take several days.

While they are new to council, the three winners are not total strangers to public life.

Adams, 61, had been the chief of the now defunct Buena Police Department before he retired from the force in 2010. He said he had been asked to run by both Democrats and Republicans in the borough, and that he was excited to take on the new role as a council member.

“It’s humbling, especially with a win like this,” Adams said. “I just hope to do a good job, be responsible and meet the expectations of the people that voted for me.”

Fabrizio, president of the Buena Baseball-Softball Association, said he too was approached by a bipartisan group urging him to run. Inspired by his father, who was a Franklin Township clerk for 38 years, Fabrizio said he was eager to bridge recent political divides in the community.

"The town is in a little bit of a divide, and I thought I could be a voice of common sense, a voice of reason," Fabrizio said.

Buena council votes to drop lawsuit against Landisville fire company BUENA — The borough is looking to bury the hatchet with its former fire company — but the po…

Barsuglia, 49, is the niece of former Mayor Joseph Baruffi. She said she was running to make sure the community’s voice was heard by a transparent council.

Baker, and D’Alessandro could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The leadup to the primary had been dominated by disputes over the fate of the 100-year-old Landisville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company.

The council unanimously voted in July 2021 to dissolve Buena Fire District No. 1, essentially putting the Landisville fire company out of commission. The territory and responsibilities of Fire District No. 1 were taken over by Buena Fire District No. 2, a municipal entity served by the Minotola Fire Company. The vote was preceded by investigations conducted by the borough and the state Office of Public Employees’ Occupational Safety and Health that had uncovered more than two dozen code violations at the Landisville company.

Supporters of the fire company have argued the dissolution was unfair. They noted that the Landisville company passed a state inspection in June 2021 after the investigations were completed and before the July council vote.

The dissolution seems to have provoked a fierce political backlash. Three of the five council members who voted for the dissolution have since lost their bids for reelection.

Then-Council President Baker and then-Council member Joseph Mancuso Jr., running as Republican incumbents, were defeated in the 2021 general election by the Democratic challengers, Gina and Patricia Andaloro — a remarkable outcome given Baker’s approximately 30-year career on the borough governing body and the overall tilt of the New Jersey 2021 elections toward the GOP.

Adams declined to comment about particular plans for the fire company. He did say it was clear residents were dissatisfied with the present leadership in borough government.

“I think the vote tonight shows the overwhelming disappointment with the current administration,” Adams said Tuesday.

Fabrizio, while recognizing the controversy it has created, echoed his running mates and said he wanted to fully learn about the situation.

The borough and Fire District No. 2 had also sued the Landisville company in a dispute over stolen property. The council voted June 2 to drop the lawsuit, although Fire District No. 2 has not given indication that it was ending litigation.

Barsuglia said she could not commit to any particular actions pertaining to the Landisville company, adding any such action would likely require a long, formal process. She recognized that the dissolution of the fire district had divided the community and that many in the borough were sad to see the company stop operations.

Weather: 25-degree temperature range across South Jersey Wednesday, storms to come Ocean County beaches will need sweaters while those in Cumberland County will sweat in shorts and a t-shirt. There will be a wide range of temperatures Wednesday as a cold front splits the region in two. Severe weather may then be possible late Thursday.

She said her focus was not on the fire company alone but also to ensure that Buena residents could openly communicate with their council.

“We need to have our community be heard,” Barsuglia said.

No Democratic candidate was running on the ballot for council Tuesday. The county election results page indicates there were only four election-day votes cast in the Democratic council primary.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.