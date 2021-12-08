 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casino workers to travel to Trenton, ask for ban on smoking in their workplaces
0 comments
top story

Casino workers to travel to Trenton, ask for ban on smoking in their workplaces

{{featured_button_text}}
Smoke free protest

Casino workers and representatives from Smoke Free Atlantic City and Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights gather on the Boardwalk in June to call for the state to permanently ban smoking on casino floors.

 Press archives

This is the moment a jogger tells a family that their house is on fire through their doorbell before running inside to save their pets. Courtney Polito, 35, was in the next town over when a runner, Paul, noticed smoke coming from their garage and rang their Ring doorbell. Knowing her four pets were indoors, Courtney frantically instructed Paul on how to enter the house and he dashed inside to save them.

Casino workers and anti-smoking groups say legislators are rushing through tax breaks for Atlantic City casinos but are dragging their feet on legislation to ban smoking in gaming halls and simulcasting facilities.

They will hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the War Memorial in Trenton to push lawmakers to ban smoking in gaming halls and simulcasting facilities.

Gaming halls are the only workplaces in New Jersey where the state allows indoor smoking, forcing workers to choose between their health and a paycheck, Casino Employees Against Smoking’s (Harmful) Effects and Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights said in a news release.

The groups are asking lawmakers to pass S1878, which is co-sponsored by state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and several other senators.

In the Assembly, they are asking for passage of A4541, sponsored by Assemblywomen Valerie Vainieri Huttle, Shanique Speight and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, said when running against Polistina for state Senate earlier this year that he also supports banning smoking in casinos. Polistina won the election but is already in office because he was selected by Republicans to fill the unexpired term of former state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, who resigned to take a job with the Murphy administration.

Both bills eliminate the smoking ban exemption for casinos and simulcasting facilities, according to the groups.

“Why are Governor Murphy and legislative leaders trying to quietly rush through a bill that gives tax breaks to casinos while leaving us behind?" the groups asked in the release. "We cannot keep breathing secondhand smoke for eight hours a day at our workplace.”

CEASE said the Legislature needs to treat bills to protect casino workers from secondhand smoke with as much urgency as they are treating legislation to amend the PILOT legislation, which removes sports and internet gaming from calculations for one of the main revenue streams meant to replace property taxes for casinos.

CEASE says it is a group of "thousands of casino dealers and other frontline gaming workers that formed after indoor smoking returned on July 4 and is fighting to permanently remove smoking from our workplaces," according to the release.

Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights is a member-supported, nonprofit advocacy group that has been working since 1976 to protect everyone’s right to breathe nontoxic air in workplaces and public places, according to the release.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bloated bear! Trailcam captures massive black bear in Minnesota

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News