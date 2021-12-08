Casino workers to travel to Trenton, ask for ban on smoking in their workplaces

Casino workers and anti-smoking groups say legislators are rushing through tax breaks for Atlantic City casinos but are dragging their feet on legislation to ban smoking in gaming halls and simulcasting facilities.
They will hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the War Memorial in Trenton to push lawmakers to ban smoking in gaming halls and simulcasting facilities.
Gaming halls are the only workplaces in New Jersey where the state allows indoor smoking, forcing workers to choose between their health and a paycheck, Casino Employees Against Smoking’s (Harmful) Effects and Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights said in a news release.
The groups are asking lawmakers to pass S1878, which is co-sponsored by state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and several other senators.
In the Assembly, they are asking for passage of A4541, sponsored by Assemblywomen Valerie Vainieri Huttle, Shanique Speight and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson.
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, said when running against Polistina for state Senate earlier this year that he also supports banning smoking in casinos. Polistina won the election but is already in office because he was selected by Republicans to fill the unexpired term of former state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, who resigned to take a job with the Murphy administration.
Both bills eliminate the smoking ban exemption for casinos and simulcasting facilities, according to the groups.
“Why are Governor Murphy and legislative leaders trying to quietly rush through a bill that gives tax breaks to casinos while leaving us behind?" the groups asked in the release. "We cannot keep breathing secondhand smoke for eight hours a day at our workplace.”
CEASE said the Legislature needs to treat bills to protect casino workers from secondhand smoke with as much urgency as they are treating legislation to amend the PILOT legislation, which removes sports and internet gaming from calculations for one of the main revenue streams meant to replace property taxes for casinos.
CEASE says it is a group of "thousands of casino dealers and other frontline gaming workers that formed after indoor smoking returned on July 4 and is fighting to permanently remove smoking from our workplaces," according to the release.
Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights is a member-supported, nonprofit advocacy group that has been working since 1976 to protect everyone’s right to breathe nontoxic air in workplaces and public places, according to the release.
