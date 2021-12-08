Casino workers to travel to Trenton, ask for ban on smoking in their workplaces

Casino workers and anti-smoking groups say legislators are rushing through tax breaks for Atlantic City casinos but are dragging their feet on legislation to ban smoking in gaming halls and simulcasting facilities.

They will hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the War Memorial in Trenton to push lawmakers to ban smoking in gaming halls and simulcasting facilities.

Gaming halls are the only workplaces in New Jersey where the state allows indoor smoking, forcing workers to choose between their health and a paycheck, Casino Employees Against Smoking’s (Harmful) Effects and Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights said in a news release.

The groups are asking lawmakers to pass S1878, which is co-sponsored by state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and several other senators.

In the Assembly, they are asking for passage of A4541, sponsored by Assemblywomen Valerie Vainieri Huttle, Shanique Speight and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials in no rush to ban smoking in Atlantic City casinos ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey’s top political leadership is in no hurry to adopt — or even cons…