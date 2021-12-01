Casino PILOT scheduled for Senate budget committee hearing Monday

The Senate bill to amend the Atlantic City casino payments-in-lieu-of-taxes law will be considered in the Appropriations and Budget committee Monday.
A fiscal estimate from the Office of Legislative Services is being drafted, Joe Pezzulo said Wednesday. He is an associate research analyst in OLS' Revenue, Finance and Appropriations Section.
"The goal is to have it before the budget committee," Pezzulo said.
Pezzulo said it would be posted with the bill online once available, usually soon after the committee hearing.
The committee meets 1 p.m. in the Statehouse in Trenton, under new rules that require anyone entering the building to either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
The new rules started Wednesday.
ATLANTIC CITY — The city will benefit financially if a bill passes to amend casino payments …
The bill, S4007, is sponsored by state Senate President Stephen Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland.
It was introduced June 28 and passed out of the Senate Community and Urban Affairs committee last month, but several members and Chairman Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, said much more information on the bill's details was needed before they could vote for its final passage on the Senate floor.
An Assembly version was introduced in May by Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic.
On Tuesday, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the city will benefit financially if S4007 passes, even though sports and internet betting would be removed from the calculations for how much casinos would pay.
Small and his adviser, former Superior Court Judge Steven Perskie, did not provide any financial analysis or budget estimates.
The city splits the payment with the county and the city school district.
A bill to remove sports and internet gaming figures from casino payment in lieu of taxes cal…
“At first blush it brings (PILOT) revenues down to $110 million,” Small said of what would be the base PILOT payment for 2022 in the bill. That’s compared with a high of $150 million in 2020.
But the bill offsets any decrease by establishing new pots of money for the city to use for infrastructure and clean and safe streets, Small said. It also guarantees the city will get at least as much as it did this year going forward, with a 2% increase annually, he said.
A Casino Association of New Jersey spokesman said Tuesday night that the amended bill narrows the window on PILOT payments to between $100 million and $120 million, based on only brick-and-mortar casino revenues. But it also provides the full amount casinos pay in investment alternative taxes to the city — which he estimated at up to $60 million.
The full amount of IAT taxes, however, was due to go to the city starting in 2022 under the current legislation.
The amended bill would also continue a $5 million per year, per casino payment to the city for debt relief through 2026. Under the original bill, that $45 million payment would phase out after 2023.
The IAT is a 1.5% tax levied on gross gaming revenues and 2.5% on internet gaming gross revenues. The current law gave casinos the ability to keep some of that revenue if their payments topped pre-PILOT property tax obligations, but that clause was due to end in 2022.
One in a series of interviews with candidates in the Nov. 2 general election, based on edito…
The base PILOT payment of about $150 million in 2020 was based on 2019 revenues. It fell somewhat in 2021 to about $130 million due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry in 2020, but it was less of a drop than expected because of strong internet and sports gaming revenues.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.