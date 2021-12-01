Casino PILOT scheduled for Senate budget committee hearing Monday

An Assembly version was introduced in May by Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the city will benefit financially if S4007 passes, even though sports and internet betting would be removed from the calculations for how much casinos would pay.

Small and his adviser, former Superior Court Judge Steven Perskie, did not provide any financial analysis or budget estimates.

The city splits the payment with the county and the city school district.

+2 Sweeney PILOT bill would cut casino payments to $110M in 2022 A bill to remove sports and internet gaming figures from casino payment in lieu of taxes cal…

“At first blush it brings (PILOT) revenues down to $110 million,” Small said of what would be the base PILOT payment for 2022 in the bill. That’s compared with a high of $150 million in 2020.

But the bill offsets any decrease by establishing new pots of money for the city to use for infrastructure and clean and safe streets, Small said. It also guarantees the city will get at least as much as it did this year going forward, with a 2% increase annually, he said.