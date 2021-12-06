 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casino PILOT scheduled for Senate budget committee hearing Monday
0 comments
top story

Casino PILOT scheduled for Senate budget committee hearing Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

The Senate bill to amend the Atlantic City casino payments-in-lieu-of-taxes law will be considered in the Appropriations and Budget committee Monday.

A fiscal estimate from the Office of Legislative Services is being drafted, Joe Pezzulo said Wednesday. He is an associate research analyst in OLS’ Revenue, Finance and Appropriations Section.

“The goal is to have it before the budget committee,” Pezzulo said.

Pezzulo said it would be posted with the bill online once available, usually soon after the committee hearing.

The committee meets 1 p.m. in the Statehouse in Trenton.

The bill, S4007, is sponsored by state Senate President Stephen Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland.

It was introduced June 28 and passed out of the Senate Community and Urban Affairs committee last month, but several members and Chairman Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, said much more information on the bill’s details was needed before they could vote for its final passage on the Senate floor.

An Assembly version was introduced in May by Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Last week, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the city will benefit financially if S4007 passes, even though sports and internet betting would be removed from the calculations for how much casinos would pay.

Small and his adviser, former Superior Court Judge Steven Perskie, did not provide any financial analysis or budget estimates. The city splits the payment with the county and the city school district.

“At first blush it brings (PILOT) revenues down to $110 million,” Small said of what would be the base PILOT payment for 2022 in the bill. That’s compared with a high of $150 million in 2020.

But the bill offsets any decrease by establishing new pots of money for the city to use for infrastructure and clean and safe streets, Small said. It also guarantees the city will get at least as much as it did this year going forward, with a 2% increase annually, he said.

A Casino Association of New Jersey spokesman said Tuesday night that the amended bill narrows the window on PILOT payments to between $100 million and $120 million, based on only brick-and-mortar casino revenues. But it also provides the full amount casinos pay in investment alternative taxes to the city — which he estimated at up to $60 million.

The full amount of IAT taxes, however, was due to go to the city starting in 2022 under the current legislation.

The amended bill would also continue a $5 million per year, per casino payment to the city for debt relief through 2026. Under the original bill, that $45 million payment would phase out after 2023.

The IAT is a 1.5% tax levied on gross gaming revenues and 2.5% on internet gaming gross revenues. The current law gave casinos the ability to keep some of that revenue if their payments topped pre-PILOT property tax obligations, but that clause was due to end in 2022.

The base PILOT payment of about $150 million in 2020 was based on 2019 revenues. It fell somewhat in 2021 to about $130 million due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry in 2020, but it was less of a drop than expected because of strong internet and sports gaming revenues.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News