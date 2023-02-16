Democrat Carolyn Rush is getting an early start on running in the 2024 election for New Jersey’s 2nd District congressional seat held by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

The engineer from Sea Isle City announced her candidacy Thursday.

"It's early, but it's my understanding if you don't start early, it's too late," Rush said in a phone interview Thursday. "They tell you that the incumbents are constantly fundraising, planning for the next election, which is sad. It would be much better if they were doing the people's work. It is what it is until we can get campaign finance work done."

Rush said her campaign will focus on strengthening the economy, women’s health care rights, the health of the planet and the root causes of rising crime.

Rush ran in the Democratic primary in 2022 but was defeated by civil rights attorney and retired law enforcement officer Tim Alexander, of Galloway Township.

Alexander lost in the general election to Van Drew, who was elected to his third term in office.

Van Drew was first elected to Congress in 2018 as a Democrat, changed parties in 2019 after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump and was re-elected as a Republican in 2020 and 2022.

Rush said she has reached out to all six county Democratic chairs and executive committees in the 2nd District to let them know she is running again.

Some have wished her luck, but Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman — with whom she had some public disagreements in 2022 — has been less than positive, she said.

"I bumped into Mike Suleiman at an event ... (and) asked him for a meeting and he declined," Rush said.

Suleiman declined to comment Thursday on Rush's decision to run again.

In 2022, the Atlantic County Democratic Committee filed a complaint against Rush with the New Jersey Secretary of State’s Office, arguing Rush was using a slogan too close to its own.

Atlantic County Democrats, like those in the other counties in the district, supported Alexander. (Gloucester County Democrats supported both candidates.)

But the secretary of state allowed Rush to continue using her slogan. She ran under “Atlantic County Democratic Organization,” while the official slogan Alexander ran under was “Atlantic County Democratic Committee.”

Rush said she also believes Suleiman is angry over her making public what she says were attempts to encourage the Cape May County Democrats not to support her before that county held its convention to hear candidates and decide whom to support.

House seats are up for election every two years.

"I'm excited to resume traveling throughout the entire 2nd District to learn more about what its constituents are looking for in their elected representatives and the issues that affect them most," Rush said.

To request specific policy information for the Carolyn Rush for Congress campaign, email info@carolynrushforcongress.com.