Caren Fitzpatrick to run for Assembly with Armato on Mazzeo slate

Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick and incumbent Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, will round out the Democratic slate in the 2nd Legislative District with Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo as he runs for state Senate, their campaign said Thursday.

“I ran for county government because women were excluded from having a voice at the table. Now, I’m running for state Assembly to bring that voice to the Statehouse,” Fitzpatrick said in a news release.

The last woman elected in the 2nd District, which covers much of Atlantic County, was Republican Assemblywoman Dolores G. Cooper. She served from 1981 to 1991.

Fitzpatrick, of Linwood, was the highest vote getter of four candidates for at-large commissioner when she ran for reelection last year.

The director of finance and administration for Meet AC, Atlantic City’s convention and visitors bureau, Fitzpatrick said she has worked to bring investment to the region and understands the needs of working families.

Murphy and Sweeney endorse Mazzeo for state Senate Gov. Phil Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney on Tuesday announced their endorsement o…

“I know middle-class families are hurting in Atlantic County, and I pledge to devote myself to the revitalization of our region,” she said.

She also spoke of her family’s greatest tragedy, losing her son Duncan, 26, to addiction and mental illness in 2014.