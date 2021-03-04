Caren Fitzpatrick to run for Assembly with Armato on Mazzeo slate

Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick and incumbent Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, will round out the Democratic slate in the 2nd Legislative District with Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo as he runs for state Senate, their campaign said Thursday.
“I ran for county government because women were excluded from having a voice at the table. Now, I’m running for state Assembly to bring that voice to the Statehouse,” Fitzpatrick said in a news release.
The last woman elected in the 2nd District, which covers much of Atlantic County, was Republican Assemblywoman Dolores G. Cooper. She served from 1981 to 1991.
Fitzpatrick, of Linwood, was the highest vote getter of four candidates for at-large commissioner when she ran for reelection last year.
The director of finance and administration for Meet AC, Atlantic City’s convention and visitors bureau, Fitzpatrick said she has worked to bring investment to the region and understands the needs of working families.
Gov. Phil Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney on Tuesday announced their endorsement o…
“I know middle-class families are hurting in Atlantic County, and I pledge to devote myself to the revitalization of our region,” she said.
She also spoke of her family’s greatest tragedy, losing her son Duncan, 26, to addiction and mental illness in 2014.
“I share this pain with so many,” she said, “including my running mate John (Armato). We will work to turn our compassion into consequence and take this opioid crisis head on.”
Armato, of Buena Vista Township, was first elected in 2017. This is his second re-election campaign.
Armato’s son Derek, 50, died in September after a long battle with addiction.
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, said Monday he will seek the 2nd District state Senate…
“Obviously it’s been very tragic; we deal with that loss every day,” Armato said. “It gives me an incentive to keep moving forward.”
He said getting Atlantic County families back to work again is his foremost goal now.
The team will go up against a Republican slate of Senate candidate Vince Polistina, a former assemblyman from Egg Harbor Township, and Assembly candidates Don Guardian, a former Atlantic City mayor, and Claire Swift, a lawyer from Margate.
Also running for Assembly on the Republican side are Atlantic City Councilman Jesse Kurtz and Atlantic County Commissioner John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township.
The 2nd District’s state Senate seat opened up last month when incumbent Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, declined to run for reelection.
Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan will not seek reelection, he said Friday, opening the do…
Mazzeo, a grocer from Northfield, announced Monday he would run for the Senate seat.
The race in the 2nd is expected to be one of the most expensive and hard fought in the state, since it is one of the few districts either party can win.
John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, said women have run before in the 2nd District, on both sides of the ticket. But they haven’t had a lot of luck getting elected.
“There have been a number of women who have run for the Legislature in the county. It’s past the time where it’s a novelty for a woman to run,” Froonjian said. “However, women still have not achieved parity. Dolores Cooper is the only woman to actually serve.”
According to Rutgers University’s Center for Women in Politics, in 2021, about 31% of Assembly members and 25% of state Senate members are women.
Two suffragists from Essex County, Republicans Margaret Laird and Jennie Van Ness, were the first women statewide to be elected to the Assembly, in 1921. It took until 1965 for the first woman to be elected to the state Senate, Democrat Mildred Barry Hughes, from Union County.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.