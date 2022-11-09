Cape May votes for incumbents

CAPE MAY — Voters on Tuesday opted for stability over change on City Council, supporting three incumbents and a newcomer who had the backing of Mayor Zach Mullock.

The nonpartisan city election had the largest potential for change of any of the municipal races in Cape May County, with four of the five seats on the governing body up for a vote. Instead, council next year will not look much different than this year.

Voters supported incumbents Lorraine Baldwin and Shaine Meier, along with Maureen McDade, in her first run for elected office. For an unexpired term on council, voters strongly supported Michael Yeager, the incumbent who was appointed to the seat, over former council member Patricia Hendricks, with close to 70% of the vote going to Yeager.

Former Mayor Clarence Lear, whom Mullock unseated two years ago, fell short in his bid to return to city government, with Mark DiSanto trailing behind in his third election attempt in the city.

Mullock was Cape May’s only elected official not on the ballot, yet he still played a part in the election, which he said Wednesday he saw as a referendum on his leadership in the resort.

“To be blunt, people saw the work was getting done and what we were getting accomplished for the city,” Mullock said.

In an unusual step, Mullock took out ads and produced mailers supporting a slate of candidates, including Baldwin, McDade and Yeager. Meier was specifically absent from that endorsement, although Mullock said he included a line that he supported all incumbents.

Meier had formerly run with Lear and Hendricks. He said during the campaign, and on Wednesday, that he tried to stay neutral in the election, saying he was willing to work with anyone.

He had little else to say about the election Wednesday.

“I’m just glad I won,” he said.

On Wednesday, Lear said, “I stopped being surprised after the previous election.”

The former mayor said many of the projects and initiatives begun when he was mayor are now being touted as great for the community. Voters may have favored stability, he said, but he suggested the repeated opposition from Mullock when he was a council member and Lear was mayor gave the impression of dissent in town.

Lear, Hendricks lead in campaign funding in Cape May CAPE MAY — Financial disclosure forms show Clarence Lear and Patricia Gray Hendricks have fa…

“It seems like the ideas, the direction we were going was welcome,” Lear said.

He did not yet have a comment on what the vote meant for Cape May.

“Elections are a funny thing. Look across the country,” Lear said. “I’m still evaluating.”

McDade was happy with Mullock’s support but said the candidates did not run as a ticket but as independent campaigns.

“I am thrilled,” she said of the results. “I am absolutely thrilled to be able to represent the city of Cape May.”

Council member Stacy Sheehan, who currently serves as deputy mayor, decided not to seek another term. That will be the only change when McDade is sworn in at the city’s reorganization meeting, planned for January, with McDade taking the seat currently held by Sheehan.

Seven candidates for four seats on Cape May Council CAPE MAY — In a city with fewer than 2,000 registered voters, four of the five seats on City…

McDade said the current administration has been making progress on several important projects, and she decided to run because she wanted to support those efforts.

Mullock cited the new fire headquarters now under construction, along with a proposed new police headquarters, for which plans are in the works. He also cited plans to improve the city’s water desalination plant and other large-scale projects in the city, saying it is important for Cape May to continue that progress.

He said his endorsement was an unusual step, but described it as the right thing to do.

“I let my supporters know where I stood and what I thought was best for the people of Cape May,” he said Wednesday.

Vote tallies posted to the Cape May County election website show Baldwin with the highest vote tally, at 779, followed by McDade at 657 and Meier at 612 for the three full-term seats on council. Next were Lear, at 446, and DiSanto, at 283. Results remained unofficial as of Wednesday.

Yeager drew 709 votes to finish the unexpired term to which he was appointed, with Hendricks receiving 322 votes.