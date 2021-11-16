Cape May firehouse demolition begins; new one to be built by May 2023

CAPE MAY — Demolition crews have begun to raze the firehouse on Franklin Street.

Work began Friday. The firehouse will be replaced by a new one expected to be completed by May 2023, city Manager Michael Voll said.

Until then, the city's firefighters will remain encamped across the Jersey cape, in West Cape May.

Demolition began by dismantling the building's interior, followed by its exterior Monday, Voll said. Demolition is expected to be completed by Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Voll expects the 18-month project to be completed on time if obstacles, such as severe weather events, don't hinder the plans.

+2 Cape May approves $5M contract for new firehouse CAPE MAY — City Council approved a $5.13 million contract for the construction of a new fire…

The firehouse needed to be replaced, with its future deliberated by City Council. During the November 2020 election, voters endorsed the proposal of separate facilities for the city's Fire and Police departments, denying any chance of a proposed joint public safety building from being built.