Cape May firehouse demolition begins; new one to be built by May 2023

CAPE MAY — Demolition crews have begun to raze the firehouse on Franklin Street.
Work began Friday. The firehouse will be replaced by a new one expected to be completed by May 2023, city Manager Michael Voll said.
Until then, the city's firefighters will remain encamped across the Jersey cape, in West Cape May.
Demolition began by dismantling the building's interior, followed by its exterior Monday, Voll said. Demolition is expected to be completed by Thursday.
Voll expects the 18-month project to be completed on time if obstacles, such as severe weather events, don't hinder the plans.
CAPE MAY — City Council approved a $5.13 million contract for the construction of a new fire…
The firehouse needed to be replaced, with its future deliberated by City Council. During the November 2020 election, voters endorsed the proposal of separate facilities for the city's Fire and Police departments, denying any chance of a proposed joint public safety building from being built.
Mayor Zack Mullock and Councilmember Stacy Sheehan originally rejected a $15 million bond to fund the combined building. Voters marginally supported the smaller building in the election.
The new firehouse, which has a $5.13 million price tag, will provide the city's firefighters with fresh living quarters. Demolishing the current firehouse in favor of a new facility had been long discussed by Cape May's governing body, since the facility was found to be suffering from leaks and mold.
It's being built by Duall Building Restoration Inc., of Mount Laurel, Burlington County, which was awarded the contract by council in September.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.