Cape May County towing operator still owed money by Egg Harbor Township

On April 28, Altobelli estimated that the grand total owed to him was more accurately $9,050.26 and sent correspondence to Steinman telling him that.

“When you auction a car off, it is good with the bad, but the tower always gets paid the tow bill. You have cars you have sold for thousands of dollars above the tow bill, and you have cars that you sold for $50. I question how and why you would sell a vehicle for $50 when the going rate for any car in any condition and the going rate for scrap is $300 to $500,” Altobelli wrote.

Steinman responded to Altobelli in writing on May 28. Steinman assigned a sergeant to compare Altobelli’s invoices to the police department’s records.

Steinman said the tow fees for a number of vehicles that Altobelli was claiming as unpaid were paid, according to police department receipts on file. He did add additional vehicles, which were auctioned this year, but towed in previous years. Also, it appears he took into consideration paying Altobelli the actual tow fee even if the car sold at auction for less than that fee.

Steinman came up with an amount of $10,377.12, which is $7,805.26 for Court House Towing and $2,571.86 for South Jersey Towing, which is another Altobelli company.