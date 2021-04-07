Cape May County sheriff joins peers in asking president to tighten southern border

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan joined almost 275 of the country's sheriffs from 39 states in signing a letter to President Joe Biden this week urging him to make the border more secure and decrease the flow of illegal immigration.

Nolan was one of three New Jersey sheriffs who signed the letter, along with Sheriff Frederick W. Brown of Hunterdon County and Sheriff Charles Miller of Salem County.

“The immigration policies set forth by President Biden are endangering residents across the country and here in Cape May County,” Nolan said in a statement. “This is why I joined with hundreds of other sheriffs from throughout the United States to share our concerns for these plans which hinder law enforcement’s ability to serve and protect their communities.”

Nolan is a frequently outspoken proponent of more restrictive immigration policy. Cape May was one of two counties in the state to sue state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal over the 2018 Immigrant Trust Directive, which limited counties’ abilities to cooperate with federal immigration authorities when dealing with those arrested on criminal charges. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit last summer.

