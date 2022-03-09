Cape May County passes resolution in support of Ukraine

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to show support for Ukraine.

The resolution supports a secure, independent and democratic Ukraine; recognizes and honors the courage of the Ukrainian people; condemns the violent invasion by Russia; and encourages the United States and other countries to continue to impose significant sanctions, including those directly targeting the purchase of Russian oil, the board said in a news release. The resolution also urges allowing the safe evacuation of Ukrainians.

“We here in Cape May County, like the rest of the world, are watching the sad events taking place in Ukraine,” said Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton. “We wanted to use our voice to acknowledge what is taking place. I ask counties across the rest of the country to follow our lead and to pass similar resolutions and to use their voice to support Ukraine as well. I am also asking all counties and municipalities to boycott all Russian products and any companies doing business with Russia, to represent the 332 million United States citizens.”

The county has been flying the Ukrainian flag below the American flag in front of the county Administration Building. New Jersey is the fourth largest home to Ukrainians in the country, according to the release.

“Our prayers continue to be with Ukraine and its people,” Thornton said. “This violent invasion has caused too many unnecessary deaths and forced millions from their homes with no idea when or if they will ever be back.”

