CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Revitalization of a local fishing and crabbing spot is moving forward after Cape May County commissioners approved a pair of resolutions earlier this month.

Since last year, the Grassy Sound Fishing Pier has been closed for recreational use because of structural concerns.

County officials said Wednesday, commissioners passed two resolutions surrounding efforts to revamp the pier at its May 23 meeting.

The first resolution approved a contract with Collier's Engineering & Design Inc., of Red Bank, Monmouth County, for its construction engineering services for the bulkhead and fishing pier, according to the meeting's agenda.

The second authorized the use of a capital improvement fund for preliminary expenses tied to the pier's restoration, the agenda says.

Monetary amounts for both ordinances were not listed in the agenda online.

Officials expect a six-to nine-month-long permitting process. The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of next spring.

"This project is another example of how the Board of County Commissioners are working together with our municipalities to improve the quality of life for our residents and visitors," County Commissioner and Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said in a statement. "The Board and I are excited to make improvements that will allow for fishing memories to continue at the site for future years to come."

Both locals and visitors have considered the Old North Wildwood Boulevard pier a memorable place to crab and fish for generations, county officials said.

It was once part of the Grassy Sound Bridge, at the center of the Grassy Sound Channel, separating North Wildwood from Middle Township.

To refurbish the pier, crews will construct a new pier, removing the current one and replacing the existing bulkhead at the site. The new pier will include updated lighting, aesthetics and parking.

Middle Township, which has managed the county-owned pier through a lease agreement since 2007, will maintain the new pier once it's finished.

“This is a great project and partnership, and we are excited to be working with the County on a project that supports recreational fishing and our environment here in the Township of Middle,” said Mayor Tim Donohue said in a statement. “The Grassy Sound Fishing Pier is a real asset to Middle Township and the County as a whole, and it will be a great day when it reopens to the community.”