Cape May County Bridge Commission planning 3-year toll hike

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Motorists traveling on bridges managed by the Cape May County Bridge Commission may need to pay more beginning in February.
The bridge commission announced it's proposing a toll increases for several vehicle types over three years.
Most motorists would expect 50-cent increases each year until 2024, the bridge commission said in a presentation on the toll hikes.
The bridge commission operates five bridges in Cape May County - Middle Thorofare, Townsends Inlet, Grassy Sound, Corsons Inlet, and Ocean City-Longport.
Current toll rates for two-axle passenger vehicles, motorcycles, mopeds, mini-buses and school buses is $1.50. That rate will rise to $3.00 by February 2024, according to the presentation.
The commission says the increases would be its first in 12 years, having last raised toll in February 2009. The hikes come as the commission reports at 5.6% decrease in toll revenue between 2010 and 2020.
The commission expects to generate just over $15 million over three years through the increases.
Administrative expenses also decreased by 19.6%. Full-time collectors were replaced with part-timers as they retire. There was also a wage freeze between 2015-2019, the commission's presentation says.
The increases are being proposed mainly to cover project costs for the commission's bridges since they do not have funding for them. All maintenance, repairs and upgrades are completed through county funds, the presentation says.
The commission is planning to implement smaller projects through its toll revenue, including mechanical and electrical upgrades, toll facility repairs and maintenance, and emergency repairs found through inspections.
Cape May County and the bridge commission previously introduced a comprehensive bridge plan to address infrastructure needs for various county bridges.
The plan calls for replacing county and commission-operated bridges over the next 15 years that have surpassed their lifetime and pose a safety threat for motorists, most of which occupy the bridges during the county's bustling tourism season.
Some of them are over 75 years old, according to the bridge plan.
Public comment on the proposal is being accepted by mail until Jan. 8. Those interested can obtain the comment form online.
Completed forms can be mailed to the commission's office, at 4 Moore Rd., Cape May Court House, dropped off a any of its five bridges' toll booths, or emailed to cmcbridgecommission@gmail.com.
The Cape May County Bridge Commission did not respond to a request for comment.
