Cape May City firehouse demolition begins; new one to be built by May 2023

CAPE MAY — Demolition crews have begun to raze the Cape May City Fire House on Franklin Street.

Demolition work began Friday. The firehouse will be replaced by a new one expected to be completed by May 2023, said Cape May City Manager Michael Voll.

Until then, the city's firefighters will remain encamped across the Jersey cape, in West Cape May.

Demolition began by dismantling the building's interior, followed by its exterior on Monday, Voll said.

Demolition is expected to be completed by Thursday, Voll said.

He expects the 18-month project to be completed on time if obstacles, such as severe weather events, don't hinder the plans.