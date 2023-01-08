Cape Democrats to appoint new leader Monday

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County Democrats are set to meet Monday to choose a new leader after previous leader Daniel Kurkowski’s appointment as a Superior Court judge.

A secret-ballot vote of members of the Cape May County Democratic Committee is set at the Old Court House. Party members say the meeting will not be open to the public.

The county will also need to find a new surrogate, with Dean Marcolongo also being elevated to the bench months after winning reelection. He ran unopposed in the race.

Staff at the Surrogate’s Office said Karen Lynn Nailie, the deputy surrogate, with fill the position until a new surrogate is chosen by the Cape May County Republican party in March. Nailie also stepped in as interim surrogate when former Surrogate M. Susan Sheppard was confirmed as a Superior Court judge in 2017.

In 2012, Sheppard was the first woman to be elected surrogate in the county.

There are different ways to fill the seat, according to Michael Donohue, the county Republican leader, including the possibility that the governor could appoint another Republican to the post, or it could remain vacant until the November election.

“We’ll see,” Donohue said, adding he would have a better idea after the Republican committee convention in March.

It is unusual, but not unprecedented, that a Democrat and a Republican from Cape May County would be appointed to the Superior Court at the same time. In 2016, Donohue stepped down as the GOP leader, and James Pickering Jr. as the Democratic leader, when both were sworn in as Superior Court judges.

Donohue later stepped down from the bench to resume private practice, and later returned as the county’s Republican leader.

This time, there were two Superior Court openings in the vicinage with the retirements of Judges John R. Rauh and Carmen Alvarez.

Kurkowski has been appointed to the family court, Marcolongo to the civil division. Donohue said the timing was coincidental but added that having a judge from either party can make for a more cooperative approval process.

“They’ll both be good judges. They’re both good attorneys,” Donohue said.

There may be a race for the leadership position for the Democrats. Several sources said Marie Blistan, a Democratic committee leader in Wildwood Crest and the former president of the New Jersey Education Association, is interested in the job.

Blistan could not be immediately contacted Thursday.

Kit Marlowe, of Lower Township, who mounted an unsuccessful run for Lower Township Council in 2022, also wants to become leader.

He said he originally ran for county office in 2016 as a Bernie Sanders Democrat, and has run for office in Lower Township several times since then.

Before becoming a judge, Pickering spent years as the Democratic leader in Cape May County, a strongly Republican area. Kurkowski held the position for a little less than a year, after replacing former leader Brendan Sciarra.

Kurkowski had also served as a commissioner in West Cape May. Neither Kurkowski nor Marcolongo could be contacted Thursday.

In his year as county leader, Kurkowski sought to revitalize the party but made little headway in elected offices.

“Dan was a pretty hard worker and increased enthusiasm for the party,” Marlowe said. But he also suggested he may have asked too much from the volunteers.

Still, with Republicans either in the majority or with complete control of most Cape May County communities with partisan elections, and with a lock on countywide offices, Marlowe sees signs of progress for Democrats.

“I think we made some strides forward,” he said.

Marlowe cited Jeff Van Drew, who now serves as a Republican member of Congress, but who built his political career as a Democrat in Cape May County.

“We’ve got to continue to offer an option for people,” he said. “We need to recognize there is no Democratic way to pave a street and there’s no Republican way to collect the garbage. The issues that Cape May County is decided upon are pretty local, bread-and-butter issues.”

Julia Hankerson, of Woodbine, who fell short in a run for Cape May County Commission as a Democrat, had praised Kurkowski’s efforts as leader but presented a different opinion Thursday.

“The Democrats need a lot of work. They need a leader that’s not going to pursue their own interests but actually pursue the good of the party,” she said.

She also suggested the party should avoid appointing an attorney to the position in the future.