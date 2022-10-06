Can Polistina and Small get beyond feud to work together for Atlantic City?

ATLANTIC CITY — Democratic Mayor Marty Small Sr. launched into an attack on Republican state Sen. Vince Polistina at a symposium Wednesday on new technology to make the city clean and safe.

Small's several-minute tirade charged the Atlantic County state lawmaker with interfering with the city's government, a complaint that needed airing, the mayor said, adding it was the "800-pound gorilla in the room."

The verbal barbs appeared to take a room full of state officials, city employees and police aback — they were there to learn about how new reporting systems would improve the city's safety and function.

It also surprised Polistina, who was at the symposium and didn't respond publicly to Small but said later: "It was a professional presentation about something good for the city, to improve government's ability to respond to residents. He went completely sideways."

Small said his remarks were in defense of the city.

"When people want to harm Atlantic City, I've got a problem with that. I'm the leader of this city, and I'm going to address that now," Small said at the symposium. "Every time Sen. Polistina, in private conversations and in public, goes somewhere, he trashes this administration and this city, and that stops today."

Small said Polistina had sent him a letter Tuesday attacking "the greatest police department in the world on a daily basis, saying we don't do anything and crime is up," Small said. "You are politicizing shootings and murders. You should do your damn job. ... It's bail reform changes that are needed (through legislation)."

There were 12 homicides last year and three to date in the city this year, Small said, showing crime is not out of control.

"I'm not running for senator, I don’t know why you keep attacking me," Small said to Polistina. "When you attack me, you are attacking Atlantic City and everyone's hard work."

The outburst was a surprise at the symposium, but it wasn't as out-of-the-blue as it appeared. The two have been sniping at each other since Polistina took office in January.

Most recently, Small accused Polistina of organizing an attempt to move the city to nonpartisan elections, which would take power away from the municipal Democratic committee headed by Small supporters.

Polistina has denied any involvement.

Polistina's recent letter to Small, which Polistina made public, invited him to stop the personal sniping and sit down to talk. But it also criticized the city's handling of fixing broken streetlights, dealing with repeat quality-of-life crimes and follow-through on promises to residents.

The letter also defended Polistina's legislative attempt to have the state take over the running of the school board, which has a budget as big as the city's and is dominated by Small supporters.

Small's wife, La'Quetta Small, is the superintendent of schools for Atlantic City.

Partisan elections good for diversity, Small supporters say ATLANTIC CITY — Partisan elections and a strong Democratic Party have resulted in diversity …

Polistina said his criticisms of the city reflect what others have said needs to change here.

"When you look at some of the slides the state put up ... it’s the same thing I’m saying," Polistina said. "At the end of the day, there were so many people in that room all focused on getting things fixed, and one who was not. But the ones that are will get it done."

State Department of Community Affairs Local Assistance Bureau Chief Rick Richardella had talked about how a new CitiStat program will help fix the leading problems of the city, which he listed as broken streetlights, illegal drug sales in the open, fixing streets and potholes, homelessness, Boardwalk concerns, shoplifting at Tanger Outlets The Walk, quality-of-life issues on Pacific and Atlantic avenues, and the need to hire more city residents.

Polistina said he sent the letter Tuesday because he was frustrated that Small continues to accuse him of acting against city interests, when he is trying to do what's right for the city, residents, the business community and the casino industry.

"He makes it personal. He wants to turn it into a personal thing," Polistina said.

In the letter, Polistina said Small has basically told him repeatedly to stay out of Atlantic City issues, but the city is part of his legislative district and is important to the entire region and state.

Support grows on Atlantic City council for nonpartisan elections, vexing mayor ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. continues to adamantly oppose moving the city back to …

The mayor said in his speech he saw his job and Polistina's job as promoting Atlantic City.

"We'll deal with the problems. We're supposed to promote positivity," Small said. "Am I supposed to tell an investor crime is out of range, we don't have a good police department? Absolutely not."

"We've done more than any other administration," Small said of bridge replacement and road repaving, and getting grants to repave Atlantic Avenue along with instituting a "road diet" that will slim it to two vehicle lanes from four and add a bike lane and parking.

Polistina has expressed doubt that the road diet is appropriate for downtown.

"We will continue to do what Atlantic City has elected us to do," Small said. "It's a tough job, but I'm built for it."

Polistina said the point of his letter was there are challenges and we all need to work together to deal with them.

He cited City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz's successful leadership in holding biweekly Clean and Safe meetings with local and county officials, residents and business people. The group has started a process to get substance abusers who commit quality-of-life crimes such as shoplifting into treatment for addiction, and recently turned its attention to getting broken streetlights fixed.

"(Business Administrator) Anthony Swan seemed genuine. I'm open to have a conversation, to reach out to Anthony to start a dialogue and put some of this behind us," Polistina said.

Tension in the room Wednesday was broken by former Republican state Sen. Chris Brown, who is now a senior adviser to Gov. Phil Murphy on Atlantic City issues.

"As the seventh speaker, I feel like Madonna’s fourth husband on their wedding night," Brown said. "I know what to do, but I'm not sure how to make it interesting."

It got some laughs, which were sorely needed.

Then he quoted Walt Disney.

"The only way to get real progress is to stop talking and start doing," Brown said.