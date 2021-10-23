Buena Vista Township park renamed for late Mayor Chuck Chiarello

Buena Vista Township park to be renamed for late Mayor Chuck Chiarello BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Saw Mill Park in Richland Village is set to be renamed after former M…

"This was just vacant land before, and he saw a park and that's what we eventually did," said Kelly, who served with Chiarello on the Township Committee from the beginning.

When the white oak tree in the center of the park died, it was rededicated by Chiarello. Local tree surgeon Gary Heitz trimmed it into a contemporary piece, and chainsaw artist Brian Ackley carved dozens of monuments into it.

Armato, former Committeeman Steve Martinelli and current Mayor John Williams were on the committee for that dedication. They all spoke Saturday, a representation of how many served long terms in the township and the friendships that service forged.

"Chuck became not only a friend but kind of like a brother to me in the last two years of his life," Williams said. "I took him to many of his doctor's appointments and engagements he had to go to, and he never gave up. He always fought to the end."

The Patcong Valley Model Railroad was an abandoned building. Now, it's filled with model trains.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"He loved Lionel trains," Cheryl said.

3 charged in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Vineland girl Three people were arrested Wednesday in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 10…

Chuck Chiarello also played a big part in getting the Cape May Seashore Lines to return in 2005, and now a train runs from the Richland station to Tuckahoe in Upper Township.