Buena Vista Township park renamed for late Mayor Chuck Chiarello

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — After Chuck Chiarello died in 2019, the Township Committee knew they wanted to honor the longtime mayor in some way.
One of the many projects Chiarello — who died Dec. 5, 2019, at 64 — worked on was the development of Richland Village, a small area along Harding Highway that grabs the attention of passersby with an old white oak tree and model train exhibit. That was the perfect spot for Chiarello to be remembered, longtime running mate Teresa Kelly said.
Saw Mill Park was dedicated Saturday morning in Chiarello's honor with an unveiling of two new signs that stand at each of the park's entrances. Many who knew Chiarello spoke at the ceremony, including Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, state Sen.-select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and Kelly.
"We wanted to do something after he passed, so this was our thoughts that this park would be for him," Kelly said.
Armato and Van Drew presented Chuck's widow, Cheryl Chiarello, with proclamations from the state Assembly and U.S. House of Representatives, respectively. She was touched by the outpouring of support and Saturday's dedication ceremony.
Chuck Chiarello, a 1973 Holy Spirit High School graduate, served as township mayor for 22 years and spent the last 28 years of his life on the Township Committee. The Richland Village project was one of his many contributions to the area.
"This was just vacant land before, and he saw a park and that's what we eventually did," said Kelly, who served with Chiarello on the Township Committee from the beginning.
When the white oak tree in the center of the park died, it was rededicated by Chiarello. Local tree surgeon Gary Heitz trimmed it into a contemporary piece, and chainsaw artist Brian Ackley carved dozens of monuments into it.
Armato, former Committeeman Steve Martinelli and current Mayor John Williams were on the committee for that dedication. They all spoke Saturday, a representation of how many served long terms in the township and the friendships that service forged.
"Chuck became not only a friend but kind of like a brother to me in the last two years of his life," Williams said. "I took him to many of his doctor's appointments and engagements he had to go to, and he never gave up. He always fought to the end."
The Patcong Valley Model Railroad was an abandoned building. Now, it's filled with model trains.
"He loved Lionel trains," Cheryl said.
Chuck Chiarello also played a big part in getting the Cape May Seashore Lines to return in 2005, and now a train runs from the Richland station to Tuckahoe in Upper Township.
"Just being on the train. Here's a train that's a relic of the past, basically. They're not like Amtrak trains, so they're sort of like turning the page to the past," Cheryl said.
Kelly said it took 10 years to plan the whole village, and the township got a Casino Reinvestment Development Authority grant to help with that project.
"The grant was very hard to get. I think we were one of a few in Atlantic County that was able to get a CRDA grant," Kelly said.
Chiarello was remembered for his hard work and tenacity cutting through red tape and finding a way to get projects to happen. Richland Village was just one example of his accomplishments.
Chiarello served as Atlantic County Democratic chairman from 1998 to 2004, and later president of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities and the Atlantic County Mayors Association. He worked for the South Jersey Transportation Authority as an Atlantic City Expressway manager from 2002 to 2006 and as a facilities planning manager at Atlantic City International Airport from 2006 to 2012. He also sold audio, video and computer recording media supplies to government, education and business markets.
"He was very creative, always had a vision," Kelly said. "He was a hardworking person and somebody that always got along with everybody. He could work both sides of the fence."
After graduating from Holy Spirit, he attended Richard Stockton College (now Stockton University), where he earned a degree in business and marketing in 1977. He continued his studies at the Human Resource Development Institute at Fairleigh Dickinson University, the Rutgers University Center for Government Services and with the Atlantic County Fire School. He served on the Milmay Volunteer Fire Company as a firefighter and secretary.
He and Cheryl had been married for 42 years. She was honored several times Saturday, often with the line "behind every great man is a great woman."
Cheryl said what drew so many people to her late husband was his sense of humor and quick wit. They were part of what drew her to him when they met in a class at Stockton all those years ago.
"He was a mensch," she said. "He really felt badly for people who were in trouble. He cried at sad movies. He really had a heart for people, especially when he wanted to get things done for people."
GALLERY: Chuck Chiarello Saw Mill Park dedication in Richland

