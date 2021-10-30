Buena residents want to know why Borough Council seat has remained unfilled for 5 months

BUENA — Even though residents will have the opportunity to retain or replace two Borough Council members on Election Day, a vacant seat will still exist on the five-member board.

Councilman Aldo Palmieri resigned May 10, citing personal commitments that would hinder his ability to effectively carry out his duties. He had been elected the prior November.

Deputy Atlantic County Clerk Michael A. Sommers said the County Clerk Office was supposed to have been informed of the vacancy when it happened, but the county was not informed until early September.

“We will consult with our in-house counsel to find out what we are responsible for,” Sommers said as he mentioned that further investigation of this by the county would have to wait until after Tuesday’s election.

Jenna Barruffi-Talarico, of the Minotola section of the borough, brought up the vacancy during this week’s council meeting.

“Does it now need a special election?” Barruffi-Talarico asked.

Four people currently serve on the Republican Club Committee and are responsible for nominating candidates to fill seats in an event of a resignation or run for council, Barruffi-Talarico said.