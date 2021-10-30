Buena residents want to know why Borough Council seat has remained unfilled for 5 months

BUENA — Even though residents will have the opportunity to retain or replace two Borough Council members on Election Day, a vacant seat will still exist on the five-member board.
Councilman Aldo Palmieri resigned May 10, citing personal commitments that would hinder his ability to effectively carry out his duties. He had been elected the prior November.
Deputy Atlantic County Clerk Michael A. Sommers said the County Clerk Office was supposed to have been informed of the vacancy when it happened, but the county was not informed until early September.
“We will consult with our in-house counsel to find out what we are responsible for,” Sommers said as he mentioned that further investigation of this by the county would have to wait until after Tuesday’s election.
Jenna Barruffi-Talarico, of the Minotola section of the borough, brought up the vacancy during this week’s council meeting.
“Does it now need a special election?” Barruffi-Talarico asked.
BUENA — Community members have begun circulating petitions to recall both the mayor and a co…
Four people currently serve on the Republican Club Committee and are responsible for nominating candidates to fill seats in an event of a resignation or run for council, Barruffi-Talarico said.
“I reached out to the county to see what four names they had currently on file. One of those names, unfortunately, is deceased and passed away approximately in March of this year,” she said.
Residents want to know when the vacant seat will be filled, resident Susan Romeo said.
“Residents have started a recall petition to remove Mayor (David) Zappariello and Councilman Joseph D’Alessandro III from office to hopefully get five new members on council,” Romeo said. She is one of the leaders of the recall effort.
The recall efforts have been spurred on by a months-long battle over the closing of the Landisville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company.
The decision to close the fire company came after it had been suspended due to numerous violations found by the state Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health agency in October and December 2020. In February, the state Department of Health determined the fire company still had six violations, including not having all firefighters up to date on their annual respirator training. A reinspection in June determined the department had fixed all outstanding violations, according to a letter from the Health Department.
The mayor and five council members of Buena Borough went ahead and canceled the town’s centu…
The borough, nonetheless, moved to close the fire company in July, handing all firefighting duties over to the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company.
In the upcoming general election, two members of council have opposition. Republican incumbents Rosalie Baker and Joseph Mancuso are being challenged by the Democratic mother-daughter team of Patricia “Pat” Andaloro and Gina Andaloro, Romeo said.
“Those four seats in addition to the vacant seat, that has been empty for the past five months, provides an opportunity to have a fifth new member elected to council by a community desperately in need of change,” Romeo said.
Upon the vacancy, at least three people were immediately identified to fill the seat, but those names will not be disclosed at this time, Zappariello said.
“It was not difficult to identify someone to fill the position. The Republican Party has a deep bench, and there were even other people who came forward who wanted to serve who have the best interest of the borough at heart,” he said.
Zappariello said he likes to think he has an open dialogue with the Republican County Committee, the Buena Borough Republican Party, council and constituents to put the best candidate in the seat.
“Due to different legal interpretations, it was thought the decision to fill the seat could wait until a later date or at the next reorganization meeting,” Zappariello said. “We are now looking into all options.”
