Buena Council votes to dissolve Landisville fire company for second time this month

BUENA — The five-member Borough Council voted unanimously Thursday to dissolve Fire District #1, which the Landisville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company has served for the past 99 years, for the second time in 10 days.

Before the council's vote could become final, it needed to have two readings of the ordinance that also expanded Fire District #2, which is served by the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company, so Minotola will now cover the area formerly served by Landisville.

Similar to the July 19 meeting, the only elected official who had anything to say was Mayor David Zappariello, who opened and closed the public portion for people to speak Thursday. Again, there was no discussion among the council members before they voted during the virtual meeting.

On July 19, the public spoke for about an hour before the council voted. This time, the public spoke for about 30 minutes, possibly sensing nothing could change the outcome of a vote taken as recently as 10 days ago.

Loretta Gazzara, of Landisville, told the council that a member of the Board of Commissioners for Fire District #1 had resigned and been replaced, but the council had no reaction to that information.