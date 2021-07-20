Buena Borough Council dissolves Landisville fire company

Residents and interested parties with a desire to save the Landisville company made one last-ditch effort to plead their case to the council over the phone during a quickly scheduled special meeting Monday that was held one hour earlier than normal.

More than a dozen people gathered at the firehouse for the last time to ask officials questions and listen to the meeting. Most of those commenting from the public wanted the fire company to be saved.

"There are no outstanding reasons for the department to be closed. This department should be reopened," said borough resident Bruno Rowan, 20. "This department deserves to prove itself."

Betty Testa, who also lives in the borough, said it has been a long, devastating year, and that this has been a heartbreaking ordeal. When it came to the health and labor violations, a certificate from the state said the fire company could reopen, Testa said.

The past is gone, and everything has been fixed, she said.

"No fines were charged. No fines were paid," Testa said.

With three senior housing complexes built and a fourth on the way, Testa questioned whether Minotola could handle them by itself.