Buena Borough Council dissolved the Fire District, which includes the Landisville company

Betty Testa, who lives here, said it has been a long, devastating year, and that this has been a heartbreaking ordeal. When it came to the health and labor violations, the certificate from the state said the fire company could reopen, Testa said.

The past is gone, and everything has been fixed, she said.

"No fines were charged. No fines were paid," Testa said.

With three senior housing complexes built and a fourth way on the way, Testa questioned whether Minotola can handle them by itself.

"Where is your compassion for the Landisville Fire Department... Clearly, a better plan could have been utilized," Testa said as she mentioned one person had a near heart attack and another person had a mini-stroke over the fire department. "I am disappointed and let down... Let's put this all aside and work together. You can save the future of the fire department."

Joanne Rosemont was one of the people who spoke to the Borough Council. Her late husband, Joseph "Junior" Rosemont, who died at age 82 in 2019, was active member of the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company for 53 years and served a chief for 10 years. Rosemont ask if the closing the fire district could be put on a ballot in November, so the citizens could vote on it.