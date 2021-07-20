Buena Borough Council dissolved the Fire District, which includes the Landisville company

LANDISVILLE — The five-member Buena Borough Council voted unanimously Monday to dissolve Fire District #1, which the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company has served for the past 99 years.
Without discussion, the Borough Council also expanded Fire District #2, which is served by the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company, so that Minotola will now covered the area once serviced by Landisville.
The Council's vote brings to an end — at least from the Council's perspective — a tumultuous period that has lasted more than a year. During that time, the fire company has had serious violations lodged against it by both the state Department of Labor and state Department of Health.
All of the state health and labor violations have been cleared up, the volunteer fire department supporters said, but a new accusation was made against the company that can be found on the Buena Borough website under "Special Meeting Agenda July 19."
Mayor David Zappariello and the Borough Council authorized an audit of Fire District #1.
Ford Scott Associates, certified public accountants, has issued an audit report on the financial condition of the Board of Commissioners, Fire District #1, dated April 2.
"Michael Garcia, CPA, rendered the opinion that there are violations of statutory obligations and duties by the Board of Fire Commissioners in the operation and administration of the funds of the Borough of Buena Fire District #1," the ordinance said.
The Local Finance Board with the state Department of Community Affairs approved the application for dissolution of Fire District #1 and expansion of Fire District #2 on July 14. This was a necessary step before the local governing body voted.
In the ordinance, it says all real and personal owned or titled in the name of Borough of Buena Fire District #1 and all monies remaining in Borough of Buena Fire District #1 treasury shall be transferred to the Board of Commissioners of Fire District #2.
The public asked the Borough Council over the phone if the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company building and its trucks would be sold or used by the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company, but those questions were not answered.
Residents and interested parties with a desire to save the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company made one last ditch effort to plead their case to the Borough Council over the telephone during a quickly scheduled meeting that was held one hour earlier than normal.
More than a dozen people gathered at the firehouse for the last time to ask questions of the Borough Council and listen to the meeting. Most of the public comments wanted the volunteer fire company to be saved.
BUENA — Chief Ken Barbagli walked into the Landisville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company bui…
"There are no outstanding reasons for the department to be closed. This department should be reopened," Bruno Rowan, 20, who lives here. "This department deserves to prove itself."
Betty Testa, who lives here, said it has been a long, devastating year, and that this has been a heartbreaking ordeal. When it came to the health and labor violations, the certificate from the state said the fire company could reopen, Testa said.
The past is gone, and everything has been fixed, she said.
"No fines were charged. No fines were paid," Testa said.
With three senior housing complexes built and a fourth way on the way, Testa questioned whether Minotola can handle them by itself.
"Where is your compassion for the Landisville Fire Department... Clearly, a better plan could have been utilized," Testa said as she mentioned one person had a near heart attack and another person had a mini-stroke over the fire department. "I am disappointed and let down... Let's put this all aside and work together. You can save the future of the fire department."
Joanne Rosemont was one of the people who spoke to the Borough Council. Her late husband, Joseph "Junior" Rosemont, who died at age 82 in 2019, was active member of the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company for 53 years and served a chief for 10 years. Rosemont ask if the closing the fire district could be put on a ballot in November, so the citizens could vote on it.
Borough Council voted to dissolve Fire District #1 and adjourned their meeting after an hour of public comment.
After the vote, Landisville Chief Ken Barbagli said the fire company gave it their best shot to stay open. There will be a petition to recall the mayor and all five member Borough Council members, Barbagli said.
"Am I mad? Yes. Am I disappointed? Yes," Barbagli said.
Barbagli said he was told that Landisville volunteer firefighters who are interested in joining the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company can fill out an application.
Items that were paid for by the fire department, such as tables and chairs, were being removed by members Monday night, but anything that was paid for with taxpayers money will stay in the firehouse, Barbagli said.
There will be a 100th anniversary celebration of the fire company next year even though the company will no longer exist, Barbagli said.
