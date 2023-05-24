ATLANTIC CITY — City Council will hold a public hearing on the city's $225.8 million annual budget Wednesday evening, which the mayor has said will include a 5-cent drop in the local tax rate.
The tax rate will fall from $1.5997 per $100 of property value, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr., to $1.5474 per $100 valuation.
The owner of a property valued at $125,000 would see their local taxes decrease by about $60.38, according to Small.
City Council will also consider final passage of an ordinance Wednesday evening to spend $6 million in American Rescue Plan funds to renovate city parks and a city bridge.
Of that amount, $4 million would go towards the parks and $2 million towards replacing the Venice Lagoon Bridge.
The ordinance passed on first reading at the last meeting. A second reading and passage is needed to allow the funds to flow.
