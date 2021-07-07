Board of Elections urged to choose early voting sites in all Atlantic County districts

She said the board reached out to every municipal clerk for suggestions in their towns, and has a list about four pages long.

"Some we had to dismiss out of hand because everything is a must," she said of the specifications. "So if there isn't strong, solid Wi-Fi, it's an automatic rejection. If we can have it weekdays but not weekends, it's an automatic rejection."

The county is offering four sites, including county library locations in Mays Landing and Galloway Township, the Shoreview Building on Shore Road in Northfield, and the Hammonton Family Success Center on Bellevue Avenue.

Atlantic City is offering space in the Atlantic City Free Public Library.

Those locations would cover all five voting districts in the county.

In those cases, locked rooms would be available, Caterson said, so the machines can be kept secure.

But Caterson said the state has still not provided the funding to pay for the new voting machines needed as well as other additional expenses. The state must pay for state-mandated expenses.