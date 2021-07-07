Board of Elections urged to choose early voting sites in all Atlantic County districts

The Atlantic County Board of Elections will meet July 20 to choose early voting locations, Chair Lynn Caterson said Wednesday, a day after county commissioners passed a resolution urging locations be provided in all five county voting districts.
The resolution, sponsored by Commissioner Ernest Coursey, also supported the elections board choosing the four sites offered by the county and one offered by Atlantic City. Coursey is a Democrat who represents Atlantic City and Pleasantville, and who has previously expressed concern that his constituents might have to travel too far to vote early.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill in March requiring election officials to provide 10 days of early voting in the November election to allow voting in person without waiting in long lines as a precaution against spreading COVID-19.
Atlantic County must provide a minimum of five early voting sites, under the law.
"What I said to the commissioners is, we appreciate all the suggestions and opinions from everybody," Caterson said. "We are going to look at every suggested site and will make our determination — if not final at least initial — at our July 20 meeting."
In response to a request from its Board of Elections, Atlantic County has identified four lo…
Caterson was hopeful the board can find early voting locations in all five county districts but stressed each location must provide solid security, access on weekdays and weekends, strong Wi-Fi and other specifications.
She said the board reached out to every municipal clerk for suggestions in their towns, and has a list about four pages long.
"Some we had to dismiss out of hand because everything is a must," she said of the specifications. "So if there isn't strong, solid Wi-Fi, it's an automatic rejection. If we can have it weekdays but not weekends, it's an automatic rejection."
The county is offering four sites, including county library locations in Mays Landing and Galloway Township, the Shoreview Building on Shore Road in Northfield, and the Hammonton Family Success Center on Bellevue Avenue.
Atlantic City is offering space in the Atlantic City Free Public Library.
There will be a special election for the 3rd District seat on the Atlantic County Board of C…
Those locations would cover all five voting districts in the county.
In those cases, locked rooms would be available, Caterson said, so the machines can be kept secure.
But Caterson said the state has still not provided the funding to pay for the new voting machines needed as well as other additional expenses. The state must pay for state-mandated expenses.
The elections board also still faces having to run a special election for District 3 freeholder and completing an ordered recount in an at-large commissioner race, after appellate court rulings June 29.
There was a conference call scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for lawyers in the special election case, and a similar conference call set for Friday in the recount case, Caterson said.
The state’s first mostly in-person election since the COVID-19 pandemic struck seemed easy t…
In the case that requires a special election, Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, and Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, ran against each other in November to represent the district that covers most of Egg Harbor Township and part of Hamilton Township.
Witherspoon was certified the winner after getting 15,034 votes to Parker’s 14,748, but Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk decertified her win in January after Parker contested the results. The county clerk had sent ballots that did not include the race to 338 voters in the district who should have been able to vote in the race. Since Parker lost by just 286 votes, Marczyk said a new election was needed.
Witherspoon appealed, but a three-judge appellate panel affirmed Marcyzk’s decision.
In the at-large race, incumbent Republican John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, was the certified winner with 66,427 votes to Democrat Celeste Fernandez’s 66,046. Fernandez also lives in Egg Harbor Township.
With about 132,400 votes cast in the race, the difference of 381 votes was about 0.3%.
Early voting is the wave of the future, Atlantic County Board of Elections Chairperson Lynn …
Assignment Judge Julio Mendez had ruled that Atlantic County must recount an additional 4% of the ballots, on top of the 2% recently recounted for a state audit, to determine whether results were accurate. After the two recounts, Fernandez only picked up one vote.
Fernandez argued a partial recount was not sufficient, and the appellate panel agreed.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.