MARGATE — The slate of Maury Blumberg, Catherine Horn and Michael Collins won seats on the city's Board of Commissioners during a non-partisan election Tuesday.

Blumberg, Horn and Collins defeated Calvin Tesler, Aaron Singer and Patrice "Trish" Calvarese.

Horn led all voters with 629 votes votes, Collins received 611 votes and Blumberg received 582 votes. While Tesler received 430, Calvarese received 425 votes and Singer received 422 votes.

The trio was elected to a 4-year term in office.

Mayor Michael Becker and Commissioner John Amodeo both decided not to run for office again this year.

Blumberg has served as a commissioner since 2007. He is the commissioner of revenue and finance for the city. Blumberg is vice president of sales and engineering for Jersey Architectural Door & Supply Inc., on the board for Best of Chai and a former member of the city's Zoning Board.

Horn is president of the Margate Board of Education and a psychologist at Atlantic City High School. She was first appointed to the school board in 2013.

Collins serves on the Margate City Beach Patrol Pension Committee and the board of the Margate Business Association. He is the president of the Margate Republican Club, founder and co-director of the Margate Cornhole League and has served as a member of the Assumption Regional Catholic School board in Galloway Township.