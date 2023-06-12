Legislation that extends New Jersey casinos’ use of online gambling was advanced Monday by the state Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee.
Internet gambling was legalized in New Jersey in 2013 and authorized for a 10-year period, set to expire in November. Bill S-3075 would extend that another 10 years, to 2033.
“The legalization of online gambling and sports betting was a catalyst for struggling casinos in the aftermath of the Great Recession,” said bill sponsor Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, in a statement. “In places like Atlantic City, internet gaming has created a number of good paying jobs for workers as well as generating millions of dollars in tax revenues for the state.”
Internet gambling brought in nearly $159 million in April in New Jersey, up more than 16% from a year earlier. Generally, internet gaming has become increasingly profitable in New Jersey, even as in-person gambling in Atlantic City has slowed.
A similar bill in the Assembly was referred to the Assembly Appropriations Committee on Thursday. That bill is co-sponsored by Assembly members Don Guardian and Claire Swift, both R-Atlantic.
