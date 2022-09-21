 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bill seeks to cap annual rent increases for leased nursing home properties

  • 0
New Jersey Statehouse

A man walks across the rear lawn of the New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton.

 Kriston Jae Bethel

New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. Masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including the New York City subway system, Hochul said. Compliance with the subway mask requirement was high early in the coronavirus pandemic but has dropped steeply in recent months. Masks will still be required in health care settings including hospitals and nursing homes, Hochul said. Federal officials approved booster shots last week that target the most prevalent strain of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Hochul, a Democrat, got the booster herself at her news conference in New York City and urged others to follow her example. "We do believe that we're in a good place right now, especially if New Yorekrs take advantage of these boosters," she said.

TRENTON — Lawmakers in the New Jersey Legislature are crafting a bill that would cap annual rental increases for nursing home operators that lease their space of operation.

A4336 states that no landlord leasing or renting property to a tenant operating a nursing home shall raise annual rent by more than 4%.

The bill intends to help limit hefty rental increases to nursing homes. Without capping increases, nursing homes could be forced to pay rental prices out of care-market value, said Laurie Facciarossa Brewer, New Jersey's long-term care ombundsman.

However, the bill allows for annual increases over that threshold for certain circumstances, such as for maintaining utilities or completing reasonable building renovations.

That increase would have to be approved through state Superior Court, according to the bill.

People are also reading…

"This bill would help ensure that more money is available for resident care," Brewer, who was appointed to her role in 2019 by Gov. Phil Murphy, said in a statement during the committee's meeting last week.

The bill passed the Assembly Health Committee on Sept. 15 by an 8-1-2 vote. The bill now heads to the Assembly Aging and Senior Services Committee.

A Senate version, S2890, was introduced in that chamber and referred to the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee in June. 

John Indyk, vice president of the Health Care Association of New Jersey, said cost reports, instead, should be filed. Cost reports were filed until 2015, but then Gov. Chris Christie unmandated them, he said.

Cost reports, Indyk said, break down how much a facility spends on various expenditures, which, in turn, gauges Medicaid reimbursement rates.

Additionally, Indyk said the bill may incentivize annual rental increases.

"We're all for paying reasonable rates — I get it about related transaction parties and concerns about that — but, if we had cost reports, we could determine what's a reasonable rate," Indyk said.

Assemblywoman DeAnne DeFuccio, R-Bergen, Passaic, did not vote, and Assemblywomen Bethanne McCarthy Patrick, R-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, and Nancy Munoz, R-Morris, Somerset, Union, abstained, according to the Legislature's website.

Assemblyman Brian Rumpf, R-Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic, was the sole committee member to vote against the legislation.

Rumpf, like Indyk, feels New Jersey reissuing a mandate for cost reports would be the best way to address the issue, adding he doesn't believe government should have as much of a role in determining rental payments for nursing homes.

"I think that's a better way to go," Rumpf said of cost reports. "If it's determined not enough money is being put into property improvements or not enough money is being put into staffing, or whatever the proponent might be, there would be the opportunity for corrective action to be suggested or imposed by the Department of Health."

Rumpf also said the bill didn't explain the circumstances as to why the threshold was set at 4%.

The bill is sponsored by three Assembly Democrats.

Assemblyman Herb Conaway, D-Burlington, couldn't be reached for comment Monday.

Assemblywoman Shanique Speight, D-Essex, also did not return phone calls seeking comment.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate-fueled wildfires worsen danger for fish

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News