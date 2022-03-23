 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ben Carson to be keynote speaker at New Jersey GOP leadership summit in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Ben Carson, the neurosurgeon and former secretary of housing and urban development under President Donald Trump, will deliver the keynote address this weekend at the New Jersey GOP Statewide Leadership Summit at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.

Carson is scheduled to speak Saturday during the event’s Speakers’ Series Luncheon from 1:40 to 2 p.m. His address will be preceded by those from several federal and state legislators, including U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-4th; U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd; and former state Sen. Tom Kean. New Jersey Republican Chair Bob Hugin will give welcoming remarks at the beginning of the luncheon at 1 p.m.

Assemblyman Don Guardian, R-Atlantic, also is listed as a scheduled speaker.

The summit begins Friday with discussions about voting, including an event titled “Vote by Mail, Early Voting, Voter Reg. & Election Integrity Training Seminar.” A similarly themed event, titled “Securing the Vote — Ensuring the Integrity of the Election Process,” is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.

Another seminar, “Restoring Law & Order,” is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday, during which Republicans are set to criticize the law enforcement policies of President Joe Biden and Gov. Phil Murphy.

A celebration of the success Republicans encountered in state and local races last November is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Saturday. The GOP did well in last year's municipal races, ousting longtime Senate President Steve Sweeney and coming far closer than expected in their efforts to thwart Murphy's reelection. The 2021 GOP gubernatorial nominee, Jack Ciattarelli, is set to deliver thank you remarks at 5:45 p.m. Friday.

