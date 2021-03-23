Balles calls on Fernandez to concede loss in 2020 before running in 2021

Republican at-large Atlantic County Commissioner Frank X. Balles on Tuesday called for his Democratic opponent, Celeste Fernandez, to concede her loss in the 2020 election before running again in 2021.

Fernandez hit back, saying the Republicans aren't used to sharing power with someone from the Latino community.

"They see us as a community that has no rights," Fernandez said. "I have the right to run, and to ask for a recount because of how close the election was."

Fernandez, a businesswoman from Egg Harbor Township, lost by just 381 votes to incumbent John Risley in the 2020 election for at-large county commissioner. With about 132,400 votes cast in the freeholder race, that’s a difference of about 0.3%

She was successful in getting a judge to order a recount of a sample of 4% of ballots on top of the 2% required to be audited by the state.

That recount of about 8,600 votes only found one extra vote for Fernandez, and a judge denied her request for a full recount. She is appealing that decision and has not conceded to Risley, who has been sworn in to a new term on the board.