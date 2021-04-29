Avalon to restore eroded beaches with added sand

AVALON — The borough started a sand back passing project that will move approximately 55,000 cubic yards of sand from a permitted borrow area to six blocks of north end beaches that were eroded during winter storm events, said Business Administrator Scott J. Wahl on Thursday.

The back passing project is being conducted with rented heavy equipment by the borough's public works department, Wahl said.

“This is a very necessary and important project to the borough for the protection of our community,” said Mayor Martin Pagliughi in a written statement. “Sand back passing has proven to be a very efficient, cost-effective measure to provide interim protection for our community between hydraulic beach fill projects."

The borough is using heavy equipment to move sand below the high tide mark from beaches between 33rd and 40th streets north to eroded beaches between 9th Street and 15th Street, Wahl said.

The wet sand is thinly scraped east of the high tide line, placed into trucks, moved to the north end beaches and graded to templates approved by the United States Army Corps of Engineers, Wahl said.