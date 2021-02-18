Avalon Council president will run for reelection with two newcomers

AVALON — Council President John McCorristin said Thursday he will run for reelection with two newcomers to elected office.
Planning and Zoning Board Chairman Jamie McDermott and local special education services coordinator Mari Coskey are joining McCorristin on the ticket for three council seats in the May 11 municipal election.
“I was raised in Avalon, and extremely fortunate to have my family raised in Avalon and have a successful business. Jamie and Mari have contributed greatly to the standard established in Avalon, and I am very excited to have them as running mates for the May municipal election," McCorristin said in a statement.
McDermott and Coskey will seek to replace longtime Avalon councilmembers Nancy Hudanich and James Deever.
Hudanich will retire from council at the end of June after 32 years on the governing body. Deever will step away from council in June due to numerous business obligations that have been exacerbated over the past year and to spend more time with his family, according to the release.
McCorristin joined the Borough Council in 2017. His accomplishments in office include maintaining the borough’s AAA bond rating from Standard and Poor’s, maintaining one of the lowest municipal tax rates in the state and achieving a Class 3 flood rating from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that results in 35% discounts on flood insurance for borough property owners, according to the release.
McDermott and his family began summering in the borough in 1964 before making the community their permanent home.
He earned a law degree from the Delaware School of Law of Widener University in 1980 and served as an assistant district attorney for Philadelphia for 10 years.
McDermott also has served as executive director of the Philadelphia Regional Port Authority. He is an active member of the Avalon Lions Club and the Avalon Yacht Club.
Coskey serves as the coordinator for special education services for the Avalon and Stone Harbor elementary schools and serves as the district’s speech-language pathologist.
She has a master’s degree in communication disorders from LaSalle University. She has been a longtime volunteer with Avalon’s Friend in Need Organization and has coordinated school vision screenings for Middle Township with the Avalon Lions Club.
