Avalon Council president will run for reelection with two newcomers

AVALON — Council President John McCorristin said Thursday he will run for reelection with two newcomers to elected office.

Planning and Zoning Board Chairman Jamie McDermott and local special education services coordinator Mari Coskey are joining McCorristin on the ticket for three council seats in the May 11 municipal election.

“I was raised in Avalon, and extremely fortunate to have my family raised in Avalon and have a successful business. Jamie and Mari have contributed greatly to the standard established in Avalon, and I am very excited to have them as running mates for the May municipal election," McCorristin said in a statement.

McDermott and Coskey will seek to replace longtime Avalon councilmembers Nancy Hudanich and James Deever.

Hudanich will retire from council at the end of June after 32 years on the governing body. Deever will step away from council in June due to numerous business obligations that have been exacerbated over the past year and to spend more time with his family, according to the release.

