AtlantiCare gets $1 million in federal aid to hospitals

NEWARK — AtlantiCare will receive $1 million as a result of the most recent federal spending bill, New Jersey's senators said Friday.

Speaking outside University Hospital’s Emergency Department, U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both D-N.J., highlighted nearly $12 million in federal funding for New Jersey hospitals and federally qualified health centers. The money was part of a $1.5 trillion federal spending bill signed into law Tuesday by President Joe Biden.

“The funding we are announcing today is critical in helping hospitals and health centers make the critical upgrades needed to meet our community’s needs today and into the future. New Jersey is home to many premiere medical institutions, and funding like this will ensure they continue to serve as beacons of quality health care,” said Menendez.

“As we continue our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, these funds will be critical to ensuring that our health care system is made more resilient, which will save lives and improve the health outcomes, well-being and quality of life of New Jersey residents,” Booker said.

University Hospital will receive $3.87 million to build a trauma operating room and holding areas for patient recovery before their transfer to the intensive care unit, according to a news release from the senators. The goal of this project is to improve patient health outcomes by controlling bleeding within the critical “golden hour” of a life-threatening injury occurring.

The following hospitals and federally qualified health centers received funding from the FY22 funding package:

• University Hospital, Newark, $3.87 million

• Care Plus Bergen Inc., Paramus, $2 million

• AtlantiCare Health System, Atlantic City, $1 million

• Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Pemberton, $1 million

• Capital Health System (Capital Health Family Health Center), Trenton, $925,000

• Metropolitan Family Health Network Inc., Jersey City, $800,000

Insurance executive will lead Casino Reinvestment agency ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy has named a longtime insurance industry executive to head t…

• Atlantic Health System, Newton, $750,000

• Capital Health System (Capital Health Regional medical Center), Trenton, $550,000

• Ironbound Community Health Center, Newark, $550,000

• The Valley Hospital, Ridgewood, $513,000

“New Jersey hospitals and their care teams performed valiantly during the pandemic, successfully caring for more than 100,000 COVID patients. But the road ahead will be a long one for our hospitals, which experienced the dual impact of lost revenue and the skyrocketing costs of providing care amid a global pandemic,” said New Jersey Hospital Association President and CEO Cathy Bennett.