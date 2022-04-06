Atlantic elections board splits over early voting sites

EGG HARBOR CITY — The Atlantic County Board of Elections split 2-2 along party lines Tuesday night over early voting locations for the 2022 primary and general elections, pitting the rural west against the minority-majority city of Pleasantville.

Both parties agreed to add an Egg Harbor Township location, since that is the largest municipality in the county by population, bringing the total number of early voting sites to seven from six.

But disagreement on the four-member board, made up of two Democrats and two Republicans, came over two other proposed sites.

Republicans voted to keep a site at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Buena Vista Township, even though it attracted fewer voters than any other site in the county last year, to give greater access to those in the large, rural areas in the far west of the county.

Democrats, by contrast, voted to drop Buena Vista and add a site in Pleasantville, saying the city has a history of disenfranchisement and transportation issues so should have access within its borders.

The tie will be broken by County Clerk Joe Giralo, a Republican.

"I am waiting to be officially notified," Giralo said Wednesday. "Once that takes place, I will break the tie."

There will be three days of early voting prior to the primary election June 7 and nine days of early voting before the general election Nov. 8 (starting 10 days before the general election, but with the Monday before Election Day off for preparation).

Republican Atlantic County Commissioner Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, argued during public comment against opening a site in Pleasantville, saying it would be just 1.5 miles from an existing early voting site at the county's Shoreview Building in Northfield.

"I'm personally offended. It's 2022 and you are saying minorities can't get up the road a mile and a half?" said Parker, who is Black and a teacher in Atlantic City public schools.

Buena Vista Township Clerk Lisa Tilton made a plea for keeping the site there.

"Buena Vista Township was the first to allow early voting in," she said of its participation last year in a pilot program to test early voting machines. "I'd like to urge the board to remain with the Martin Luther King Center. To do otherwise would disenfranchise the western end of the township and Atlantic County."

Democratic Secretary of the Board John Mooney said the Buena Vista site attracted only 270 early voters in nine days of early voting before last year's Election Day. Given the board's costs for running the site, it worked out to a cost of $124.31 per vote, he said. The next highest was the Hammonton site at $43.10 per vote.

The Galloway Township location at the Atlantic County Library, on the other hand, attracted 2,201 voters during the same time, Mooney said, at a cost of just $15.31 per vote.

Mooney read letters from supporters of opening a Pleasantville early voting site, including Atlantic County Democratic Commissioner Ernest Coursey.

In it, Coursey said he had heard a site was being seriously considered for Egg Harbor Township and said it would be wrong for the board to add one in "a white community" if it doesn't also add one in Pleasantville.

Egg Harbor Township is about 60% white, according to the latest U.S. Census figures, 17% Hispanic, 13% Asian, 8% Black and 7% mixed race.

Pleasantville, according to the Census, is 50% Hispanic, 41% Black and 27% white (Some report as more than one group).

Buena Vista Township had been run by Democrats for decades, but recently the GOP took over local government. Pleasantville is run by Democrats.

It was the first meeting for new Democratic Commissioner Creed Pogue, of Estell Manor. The Democrat replaced Audrey Miles, of Brigantine, on the four-member board.

Miles, a Democrat, left to become Atlantic County Deputy Superintendent of Elections on April 19.

The state reimburses counties for early voting site expenses but will only reimburse Atlantic County for seven sites. Any number above seven would involve spending county money.

Last year there were six early voting locations: the Atlantic City Free Public Library, the Atlantic County Shoreview Building in Northfield, the Atlantic County Library in Galloway, the Atlantic County Library in Mays Landing, the Hammonton Family Success Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Buena Vista Township.

It was the first meeting held at the new board offices at 2 Buffalo Ave. in Egg Harbor City. The board moved there last month.

