Atlantic County's Republican Womens Club celebrates two long-time contributors to the party

NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Federation of Republican Women honored two very different contributors to the Republican Party on Tuesday night during its annual Lincoln dinner at the Atlantic City Country Club here.
James "Sonny" McCullough was the very public person, who spent more than 30 years in office in Egg Harbor Township, 29 years as mayor. He retired from politics in 2018 at age 76. An Atlantic County resident his entire life, he moved to the Ocean Club in Atlantic City.
While McCullough was out front, Sue Sandman, the former senior clerk to the Atlantic County Board of Elections was a force behind the scenes. Sandman started her professional career as an assistant counsel to former New Jersey Republican Gov. Thomas Kean during the 1980s and played a big role later on in Republican politics in Hamilton Township.
Multiple people spoke on behalf of each honoree during the more than three-hour dinner. McCullough was the Lincoln Award honoree, and Sandman was the Mary Beth Davis Heart of Gold honoree.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, made an appearance at the event and gave Congressional proclamations to McCullough and Sandman.
Egg Harbor Township Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer said McCullough, who convinced her to run for public office in the first place, served as an interim state senator for about a year in 2007.
"I know this. The New Jersey Statehouse was never the same after Sonny McCullough was there," Pfrommer said.
For years driving on Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township, all a person could smell was garbage coming from a dump, Pfrommer said.
"Sonny was a major force in turning that dump into what we call the most beautiful golf course around here," said Pfrommer about McCullough's Emerald Golf Links, where he is president of the golf board.
McCullough was an accomplished businessman, who Pfrommer credited with helping to bring businesses to Egg Harbor Township, which in turn helped to keep the tax rate down for homeowners.
McCullough said he has been out of office for three years and has not done anything for anyone during that time, so when he heard the Atlantic County Federation of Republican Women wanted to salute him, he said he called his cardiologist and asked him if there was something he was not telling him.
"I love everybody. I don't understand why you did it tonight, but thank you," McCullough said.
Janet Nickels, wife of former Hamilton Township Committeeman and former member of the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners, the late Joseph A. Nickels III, who died in 2014, spoke on behalf of Sandman. They have been friends for the past 31 years. Sandman was not interested in being a candidate herself, Nickels said.
"She (Sandman) said she preferred to be in the background, which allowed her to get stuff done," said Nickels, who added Sandman used a stronger word than stuff.
Nickels said Sandman was her late husband's work wife, who spoke to him more times during the day than she did and always knew where he was.
Nickels credited Sandman with helping her late husband and the Republicans retake control of the Hamilton Township Committee in 2007.
"Sue was an advocate, a sounding board... a soother of bruised egos and ruffled feathers," said Nickels, who added Sandman was a true, unsung hero and the wind beneath many wings.
It was closing in on 9 p.m. when Sandman stood up to speak behind the lectern. She said she had a 10-page speech thanking everyone, but she started throwing the individual pages in the air because the hour was getting late, and it was hard to follow McCullough and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, who spoke earlier.
Sandman said describing her as someone who was behind the scenes was accurate because that was certainly her.
"I want to thank the federation for honoring me. It's truly a big deal. It really means a lot to me," said Sandman, who added even though she is a heart of gold honoree, it is more like she has a razor tongue.
Former State Assemblyman Jack M. Ciattarelli, one of four men running for the Republican nomination for governor in the June 8 primary, said James Florio, Jim McGreevey and Jon Corzine were all one-term Democratic New Jersey governors. He intends to make current New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy join them.
Keynote speaker Ciattarelli, 59, of Hillsborough Township, Somerset County, said New Jersey has both the highest corporate tax rate and the highest property tax rate of all states in the nation.
"Phil Murphy, one and done in '21," Ciattarelli said.
