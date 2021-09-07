Atlantic County workers ask for help getting COVID hazard pay

+2 Atlantic commissioners to vote on more staff, storage for election superintendent NORTHFIELD — Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon may soon get some help in dealing wi…

“We are still waiting for money to happen, not time,” said Evan Fauntleroy, a human services worker who said many in the department make just $25,000 a year. “Atlantic County is known to be one of the lowest (paying for) salaried workers. Why is it so hard to fight for hazard pay when we were risking our lives?”

Only nursing home and jail workers worked full time throughout the pandemic, DelRosso said.

DelRosso also said 14 of 17 counties on a recent phone meeting had made the decision not to award hazard pay as well.

“We all were using the same logic. There was a time period people didn’t have to come to work. ... Some people were allowed to work from home. If they didn’t have child care, they did not have to come to work,” DelRosso said.

“What about hazard pay for Meadowview? They never missed a beat. They worked double shifts and were short-staffed,” Lawson said.

DelRosso said the administration is still studying the possibility of hazard pay for workers in Meadowview and the county jail.

After the meeting, DelRosso said it’s important to figure out how to do that while being fair to everybody.