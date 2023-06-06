Atlantic County voters on Tuesday had a first chance to use new polling machines purchased through a bond ordinance late last year.

The new machines were used in all 151 voting districts during the primary election.

"It's easy, and it's basically foolproof," Valerie Tyrone, 76, of Mays Landing, said while heading to her car with her husband, Ralph Tyrone, 65, after leaving the Fairways Clubhouse off Cates Road.

Last year, Atlantic County commissioners voted to bond for $3.4 million to buy 325 new voting machines that include a paper audit trail.

The new machines, purchased from Election Systems & Services of Omaha, Nebraska, add to ones that were used for early voting at seven sites in the county during the past two years.

The purchases replace voting machines that were about 20 years old, county officials said.

Favored by multiple voters Tuesday was a prompt on the machines that allows selections to be double-checked before a ballot is submitted.

As a voter nearly "all her life," Barbara Cohler, 87, left Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Egg Harbor Township about 11 a.m. satisfied with her experience with the new machines.

What to expect in New Jersey’s primaries for state Legislature New Jersey voters are casting ballots in 21 primaries for state Legislature on Tuesday.

"I just think it's more careful, the whole voting method," Cohler said. "They're double-checking you, so it's more precise."

The machines provide a contrast component that helps visually impaired voters cast ballots independently, county officials said.

While John Barbieri sees the benefits of having the machines help limit voter errors, he believes using them will be an adjustment.

"I think the old machines were a lot easier," Barbieri, 83, of Linwood, said outside City Hall. "The technology is great, but my opinion is that I'd rather have the old voting machines. They're just easier to use."

Both Barbieri and Michele Bucci, 77, of Linwood, said they're hopeful more people will become acclimated to the machines as they become routine.

Polling locations were mostly quiet Tuesday morning, except for the occasional voter making their way through the doors, staying inside for about five minutes to cast a ballot and leave.

Primary elections often don't see large turnouts, especially in years with few contested races.

However, having a right to participate makes them unskippable, several Atlantic County voters said after leaving their respective polling places.

Tuesday's primary election a trial run for new voting machines Tuesday’s primary election will be historic in Atlantic County — the first to use new electr…

"Every election from grassroots on up is important," Bucci said outside Linwood City Hall. "It's not a matter of who wins, it's a matter of doing your duty."

During primary elections, voters registered with one of the two major political parties choose which members of their party will go on to the general election in November.

All state Assembly and Senate seats are on the ballot, as well as many county and local offices, but there were no contested primaries in the 1st or 2nd legislative districts this year.

The most exciting races in Atlantic County were in Pleasantville and Atlantic City, where Democrats are battling for council seats. Democrats dominate in both towns — no Republicans filed petitions to run in Pleasantville and in two of six Atlantic City ward races. So the primary will likely decide November’s winners there.

Cohler has lived through many elections in American history, but she's only been voting in the primaries for the past nearly 15 years. Passionate about a candidate at the time, she registered with a party to participate, doing every year since, she said.

"I just feel it's an American duty to do," Cohler said.

GALLERY: Primary voting in Northfield