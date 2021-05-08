Atlantic County towns being asked, "Are you in," for countywide municipal court system

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County Counsel James F. Ferguson and recently retired Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson will soon learn how successful they have been serving as pied pipers for a countywide municipal court system.
Last year, county Executive Dennis Levinson proposed a countywide municipal court system based in Mays Landing as a way for towns to share services and save taxpayers money.
Ferguson was promoting Levinson’s idea when he showed up at two recent Township Committee meetings. The first appearance was to explain the overall concept, and the second was to answer questions.
“By the end of June, we would need to know where we are with this,” Ferguson told the five-member committee.
Ferguson was referencing the 23 municipalities within Atlantic County attempting to ascertain how many would be interested in no longer operating their own municipal court system and joining a countywide system that is planned to be up and running Jan. 1.
Fifteen of the 23 municipalities have expressed interest, Sandson said.
The municipalities Ferguson visited in person or virtually within the past month include Ventnor, Galloway Township, Hammonton, Northfield, Egg Harbor City and Somers Point, he said.
Egg Harbor Township Mayor Paul Hodson said he believes his Township Committee is undecided on the matter. He will take a tour this month of the government services building on Main Street in Mays Landing that would be converted into the center of the countywide municipal court system to help him make up his mind.
To create a countywide municipal court system, the county would spend money to upgrade three courtrooms, judge’s chambers and administrative offices inside the government services building, which once was a courthouse, Ferguson said.
With a few exceptions, people, including police officers, would not need to come to Mays Landing for court appearances, Ferguson said. The concept has been discussed with the police chiefs association.
Each municipality would have an area with a kiosk at which people who need to make a court appearance could visit to attend court virtually, Ferguson said. Police officers could spend their time instead on patrol or doing investigations.
But before all that, “the New Jersey Assembly and state Senate has to pass legislation to make this work,” Ferguson said.
An advantage of participating in a countywide municipal court system is local governments that do will be able to reclaim the physical space they are devoting to operating their own court system, Ferguson said.
“Eighty to 85% of court will be handled virtually. Officers can give testimony virtually,” Ferguson said. “DWI or cases of a criminal nature with a penal consequence, then, officers would have to travel.”
Two committees would be created, Ferguson said. A governance committee would be composed of representatives from the shore towns, mainland communities, the county’s western municipalities and the growth townships, Ferguson said. A personnel committee would determine the number of judges, prosecutors, public defenders and other people needed to run the court.
As for how much it would cost annually to participate in a countywide municipal court system, Ferguson said determining future budgets is one of the reasons for a governance committee.
There are 565 municipalities with more than 400 municipal courts in the state, and there is a crazy duplication of costs, Sandson said.
“Superior Court will be involved. We want to create a better municipal court,” he said. “The Superior Court of New Jersey wants to provide uniformed justice throughout Atlantic County.”
Egg Harbor Township Committeeman Ray Ellis Jr. said he was worried residents would be laid off and doesn’t want to see it happen.
“We are going to try to be as fair about the process as we can be,” Ferguson said.
Solicitor Marc Friedman said the township is losing money by operating its own court system, and it will continue to do so.
Before former township Administrator Peter J. Miller retired last month, he said he believed a countywide municipal court system would be beneficial to township residents and taxpayers.
A draft agreement of the countywide municipal court system should be available for towns to review early this month, Ferguson said during a phone interview with The Press last month.
Ferguson said he is pretty confident the range of savings from running their own court systems for the towns participating in a countywide municipal court system would be between 30% and 40%.
“We believe there will be additional savings and comparative advantages,” Ferguson said.
