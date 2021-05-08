Atlantic County towns being asked, "Are you in," for countywide municipal court system

To create a countywide municipal court system, the county would spend money to upgrade three courtrooms, judge’s chambers and administrative offices inside the government services building, which once was a courthouse, Ferguson said.

With a few exceptions, people, including police officers, would not need to come to Mays Landing for court appearances, Ferguson said. The concept has been discussed with the police chiefs association.

Each municipality would have an area with a kiosk at which people who need to make a court appearance could visit to attend court virtually, Ferguson said. Police officers could spend their time instead on patrol or doing investigations.

But before all that, “the New Jersey Assembly and state Senate has to pass legislation to make this work,” Ferguson said.

An advantage of participating in a countywide municipal court system is local governments that do will be able to reclaim the physical space they are devoting to operating their own court system, Ferguson said.

“Eighty to 85% of court will be handled virtually. Officers can give testimony virtually,” Ferguson said. “DWI or cases of a criminal nature with a penal consequence, then, officers would have to travel.”