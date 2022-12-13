Atlantic County to spend $3.4 million on fleet of new voting machines

NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance after a public hearing last week to bond $3.4 million to buy new voting machines that will provide a paper audit trail.

The total cost for about 325 machines is about $3.6 million, with the remainder paid in cash by the county.

The current fleet of voting machines is more than 20 years old, said Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon.

"They are wonderful, reliable dinosaurs, but they are on their last legs, with parts very difficult to come by and without a paper-verified audit trail," Bugdon said. "That (paper audit trail) ... is really necessary to go back and verify the computer count."

The machines to be purchased are the same as those used in 2021 and 2022 for early voting, Bugdon said, and they provide a contrast component so that voters with visual impairment can vote independently.

They also "mate with the electronic poll books in use for all elections," Bugdon said.

During the public comment period, Mays Landing resident Steve Jones suggested the county should use paper ballots rather than voting machines.

"There is bipartisan agreement that electronic voting machines can facilitate the rigging of elections by enemies foreign and domestic," said Jones, who runs a website called electionsdeclassified.com.

"Manufacturers will not allow us to see their computer coding and will sue anyone who suggests their machines may have been used to rig election outcomes," Jones said. "The only way to ensure this cannot happen is to get rid of the machines. ... We must have real paper ballots hand counted the same day in a bipartisan, transparent process, and citizen voter ID."

Bugdon has said the paper trail created by the new machines allows elections officials to be sure that votes reported by machines match the paper ballots approved by individual voters.

Before a vote becomes official, each voter must look at the paper ballot he or she has created and verify it accurately reflects their intentions.

Commissioner Amy Gatto, of Mays Landing, has said the new machines will be used in 2023, which will give election officials and workers time to get acclimated to using them before the 2024 presidential election, when voter turnout spikes.

The machines will be purchased from Election Systems & Services of Omaha, Nebraska.

The county already has a full fleet of ES&S electronic poll books.

District 5 Commissioner Jim Bertino has said the state is helping purchase them.

“The state is funding (about) 50% — maybe 54%, if we do it at this time,” Bertino said when the bond ordinance was introduced last month. “It’s advantageous to us, the taxpayers.”