Atlantic County sheriff's superior officers get average of 3.85% raises in new contract

NORTHFIELD — A four-year contract to give about 16 superior officers in the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office raises averaging 3.85% a year passed at Tuesday's commissioners meeting.

"We believe that’s fair and the union is happy," said County Counsel Jim Ferguson of PBA 243, covering sergeants, lieutenants and captains.

Under the terms of the four-year contract, a two-tier system that paid those hired after Oct. 1, 2015, less than those hired before that date will phase out in the fourth year.

"In effect, in the final year of the contract, everyone will go to one tier," Ferguson said.

The county got a concession regarding health insurance, Ferguson said, with the union agreeing its base medical plan would be a less expensive option than the current base plan.

"Officers will still have the option to elect the more expensive plan, but will have to pay the difference in premium," Ferguson said.

The unions also compromised on sick or terminal leave, Ferguson said, regarding payouts at time of retirement.

Previously officers could get 100% of unused sick time up to a maximum of $22,500, but that has now been reduced to a maximum of $18,000 for those hired prior to May 21, 2010.

Those hired after that date could get a maximum payout of $15,000, Ferguson said.

County Administrator Jerry DelRosso said the COVID-19 pandemic caused the county to rethink its contracts and make efforts to raise salaries.

"We are giving higher percentage increases to counteract that we are asking the union to take (a less expensive medical option)," DelRosso said. "Medical costs to the county go down, now the salary goes up."

The rank-and-file officers contract, covering about 80 officers, will come up later for renewal, Ferguson said.

Also at the meeting, the commissioners tabled a resolution sponsored by Democratic Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick in support of a woman's right to sovereignty over her own body. 

It resolved that the commissioners support the right of women to choose their own reproductive health care, and that the board supports federal legalization of abortion set by Roe v. Wade and statute if needed.

The vote to table was 6-2, with all Republicans present voting to table and the two Democrats voting against tabling.

The resolution now goes to a commission committee where it will be worked on to see if wording acceptable to all can be reached.

"I did let Commissioner Fitzpatrick know my opinion," said Republican Commissioner Amy Gatto. "I don't totally disagree with some of the elements in the resolution," but she said she needed some changes to vote for it.

Commissioners have previously passed resolutions about state and national issues, Fitzpatrick and others said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

