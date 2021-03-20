 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County Republicans, Democrats to hold conventions this weekend
0 comments
top story

Atlantic County Republicans, Democrats to hold conventions this weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

This weekend will be a busy one for political leaders in Atlantic County as committees for the Republican and the Democratic parties are scheduled to hold their nominating conventions.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The GOP affair was set to be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company in Egg Harbor Township and via Zoom.

The Atlantic County Democratic Convention will be broadcast beginning 2 p.m. Sunday via webinar to registered attendees. More information about registering for the event can be found at https://t.co/OUJCV7eTlU

Key to both conventions will be selecting party-favored candidates for this year's legislative races. In the 2nd District, which covers most of Atlantic County, Republican state Sen. Chris Brown has said he will not seek reelection.

New Jersey's primary election is June 8.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcano erupts on Icelandic peninsula

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News