Atlantic County Republicans back Van Drew, incumbent commissioners in annual convention

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Republicans at the Atlantic County GOP convention Saturday were optimistic about their party's success in this year's elections.

The party is coming off a mini "red wave" in 2021 that saw its candidates sweep local legislative and commissioner races and come very close to unseating Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

"Last year was a tremendous success. We're celebrating our victories," said Atlantic County GOP Chairman Keith Davis, who also noted the party "deserved to brag and gloat a little bit."

"This Atlantic County organization is as strong as it's ever been," said Davis. "When you look at the number of seats we hold, it would be quicker for me to tell you which positions Republicans don't have in Atlantic County than which ones we do hold today."

This year, high-profile races for the county include the 2nd Congressional District, held by Republican Jeff Van Drew, and three seats on the Board of Commissioners.

There were no contested primaries to settle this year, making the nominating process much easier.

Van Drew was nominated for reelection by Absecon Councilman Nick LaRotonda and seconded by County Clerk Joe Giralo.

"Ladies and gentlemen, elections have consequences. They matter," said Van Drew, who spoke about a number of issues including Americanism, immigration, COVID-19, immigration, supply chains and China.

Van Drew thanked his staff, specifically his chief of staff Allison Murphy and his political campaign director Ron Filan, who was also awarded the Seashell Award for his diligent campaign work.

Commissioner-at-large Amy Gatto and 4th District Commissioner Richard Dase were also nominated for reelection. There was no decision on the 1st commissioner district since a new district map based on 2020 census data was expected to be chosen Monday, and the 1st District was among those that could be affected under the proposals put forth.

Democrat Ernest Coursey represents the 1st District, which under the current map includes Atlantic City, Pleasantville and West Atlantic City in Egg Harbor Township.

All but three Atlantic County municipalities were present during the roll call for the event: Corbin City, Port Republic and Pleasantville.

State Sen. Vince Polistina, who was elected last fall to represent Atlantic County, thanked everyone who supported him and said the party had a "fabulous year."

But "there's no complacency until we represent every community in Atlantic County," Polistina said. He then offered a moment of silence for the people of Ukraine.

State Republican Chairman Bob Hugin was also in attendance Saturday.

"It's great to be together," said Hugin while mentioning the end of the statewide mask mandate. "Good things don't happen by accident. Come November, we need to pull together to win."

The county Democratic convention is scheduled for March 20.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

