Atlantic County Republican Women celebrate McCullough, Sandman

"I know this. The New Jersey Statehouse was never the same after Sonny McCullough was there," Pfrommer said.

For years driving on Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township, all a person could smell was garbage coming from a dump, Pfrommer said.

"Sonny was a major force in turning that dump into what we call the most beautiful golf course around here," said Pfrommer about McCullough's Emerald Golf Links, where he is president of the golf board.

McCullough was an accomplished businessman, who Pfrommer credited with helping to bring businesses to Egg Harbor Township, which in turn helped to keep the tax rate down for homeowners.

McCullough said he has been out of office for three years and has not done anything for anyone during that time, so when he heard the Atlantic County Federation of Republican Women wanted to salute him, he said he called his cardiologist and asked him if there was something he was not telling him.

"I love everybody. I don't understand why you did it tonight, but thank you," McCullough said.

